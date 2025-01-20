Savannah Schuck of Sheldon voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/20/2025)
Congratulations to Sheldon’s Savannah Schuck for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 6-12.
Schuck, a senior post on the Sheldon team, had a double-double for the Irish with 11 points and 11 rebounds and added two blocks in a 42-37 win at Lake Oswego in a nonleague contest.
Schuck received 77.27% of the vote, beating out Ava Bergeson, a junior on the La Salle Prep team, who finished second with 5.30%. Chauncey Andersen, a senior on the Jefferson team, was third with 3.79%, and Elliette Kinney, a junior on the Creswell team, was fourth with 3.03%.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
