Sawyer Nelson of South Salem voted High School On SI Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (5/19/2025)

Congratulations to South Salem’s Sawyer Nelson for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Baseball Athlete of the Week for the week of May 5-11.

Nelson, a junior shortstop on the South Salem team, had an absolutely huge day at the plate for the Saxons, going 4 for 4 with three home runs and six RBIs in their 9-8 home win over Sprague in Central Valley Conference play.

Nelson received 57.05% of the vote, beating out Slade Hudson, a junior on the Cascade team, who finished second with 41.94%. Zack Hankins, a junior on the Taft team, was third with 0.62%, and Torsten Hersom, a senior on the La Salle Prep team, was fourth with 0.12%. There were more than 16,000 votes tallied last week.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

