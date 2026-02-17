Top 25 Oregon High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 17, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Oregon High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Oregon boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from MaxPreps, On3/Rivals, and Prep Hoops.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Oregon City and Central Catholic were again the top two teams competing for the number one spot this week, with Central Catholic ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps and On3/Rivals.
Here is a look at the latest Oregon Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 17:
1. Central Catholic - Average Rank: 2.0
Central Catholic earned the top composite spot after ranking No. 1 in two of the three sources and finishing fourth in the other.
2. Oregon City - Average Rank: 1.67
Oregon City finished either first or second in all three rankings, including a No. 1 spot from Prep Hoops.
3. Tualatin - Average Rank: 4.0
Tualatin consistently placed inside the top five across all three sources.
4. Crook County - Average Rank: 5.33
Crook County’s strong showing included a No. 2 ranking from Prep Hoops and top-10 placement everywhere else.
5. Southridge - Average Rank: 6.0
Southridge never ranked lower than fourth in two of the three polls, boosting its composite standing.
6. Sherwood - Average Rank: 6.33
Sherwood landed in the top 12 in every source, including a No. 3 ranking from Prep Hoops.
7. Parkrose - Average Rank: 6.67
Parkrose showed balance across all three rankings with two top-seven finishes.
8. Jesuit - Average Rank: 8.33
Jesuit cracked the top eight twice and appeared in every source.
9. West Albany - Average Rank: 11.67
West Albany was ranked in all three polls and peaked at No. 6 in Prep Hoops.
10. Nelson - Average Rank: 13.33
Nelson earned top-15 consideration in each source, including a top-10 nod from On3/Rivals.
11. Lake Oswego - Average Rank: 12.67
Lake Oswego placed between 11th and 14th across all three rankings for a steady composite profile.
12. Thurston - Average Rank: 15.67
Thurston appeared in all three sources and was ranked as high as eighth by Prep Hoops.
13. South Salem - Average Rank: 12.67
South Salem’s top-10 ranking from Prep Hoops helped elevate its overall average despite appearing in only two lists.
14. Westside Christian - Average Rank: 16.0
Westside Christian showed strong mid-tier consistency in two rankings.
15. Clackamas - Average Rank: 9.5
Clackamas appeared in two sources and earned a high ranking of No. 9 from MaxPreps, helping in tiebreak positioning.
16. Grant - Average Rank: 16.5
Grant was ranked in two polls and peaked at No. 16 in Prep Hoops.
17. Valley Catholic - Average Rank: 16.0
Valley Catholic placed inside the top 18 in two sources.
18. Westview - Average Rank: 16.67
Westview appeared in all three rankings, highlighted by an 11th-place showing from On3/Rivals.
19. Canby - Average Rank: 21.0
Canby earned inclusion in all three rankings and was ranked as high as 18th.
20. Portland Christian - Average Rank: 13.0
Portland Christian appeared in two sources and reached as high as No. 10 in Prep Hoops.
21. Benson - Average Rank: 20.0
Benson, listed as Benson Polytechnic in one source, appeared twice and peaked at No. 19.
22. Clackamas - Average Rank: 10.0
Clackamas’ additional appearance reflects slight naming variation across sources.
23. Trinity Lutheran - Average Rank: 7.0
Trinity Lutheran appears in the composite based on a single-source ranking from MaxPreps.
24. West Linn - Average Rank: 12.0
West Linn appears based on a single-source ranking from On3/Rivals.
25. Summit - Average Rank: 20.0
Summit rounds out the composite with a single-source appearance from On3/Rivals.