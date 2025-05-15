St. Helens, Rainier wrestlers win regional title, advance to Fargo
St. Helens sophomore Jadyn Pense added another wrestling championship to her resumé over the weekend, winning the 16U 170-pound Greco-Roman title at the 2025 Western Regional Championships in Herriman, Utah.
Pense defeated Molly Olague of Idaho in a tiebreaker to secure the regional title after the two-time OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A champion reached the finals in the 16U and Junior freestyle brackets.
She was joined by Rainier senior Kasey Neal atop the medals podium. Neal, who took third at 110 at the 4A/3A/2A/1A state meet in February, pinned Colorado's Jaydin Cuevas in the 115-pound Greco-Roman junior final.
Both wrestlers automatically qualified for July's Fargo Nationals by virtue of their performance at regionals. The top six finishers at a USA Wrestling regional meet automatically qualify for the national championships.
Other Oregon wrestlers to make the finals over the weekend were Barlow freshman Layth Quochbane, who lost in the 16U 190-pound Greco-Roman final and placed third in freestyle, and Hermiston sophomore Aidan Larson in the Junior 138 Greco-Roman division.
Larson was runner-up at 132 pounds at February's Washington Class 3A state meet.
Also qualifying for Fargo were Hood River Valley sophomore Froylan Mendez (fourth, 157, U16 boys Greco-Roman), Umatilla sophomore Shanie Thomas (third, 155, U16 girls freestyle), Ontario junior Gage Valencia (fourth, 285, junior boys Greco-Roman) and Grants Pass freshman Zane Hill (fourth, 132, 16U boys freestyle).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App