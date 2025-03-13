‘That’s just Tualatin.’ Stifling defense gives Timberwolves a state tournament win
PORTLAND — It’s said that defense wins championships.
When it comes to the 2025 OSAA Class 6A state tournament, that remains to be seen.
But one thing’s for sure: Defense helped the Tualatin girls basketball team notch its first official OSAA tournament victory since 2009.
The Timberwolves, behind a swarming, dominant defensive effort, powered their way to a 47-37 win over South Medford in a Class 6A state tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.
“It’s really special,” Tualatin junior guard Ries Miadich said. “We took down the defending champs, and our goal this year is to get to the state championship game — and hopefully win it. So, it’s good for us to take this step and get closer.”
The third-seeded Timberwolves improved to 24-2, and they advance to face Willamette at 3:15 p.m. Friday in a tournament semifinal at the Chiles Center.
“This means everything,” said Tualatin senior post Jordyn Smith, who shined on both ends of the court. “We’re one step closer to the state championship, which is our goal and where we want to be.”
The win for the Timberwolves is their first in an official OSAA state tournament game (Tualatin got a win in a culminating-week contest in the COVID-revised 2021 season) since they beat Franklin 77-67 on March 5, 2009. Wednesday’s victory came two years after the Timberwolves’ previous state tournament appearance, when they lost both of their games.
“We came here two years ago, a lot of our junior class, and we ended up losing in the first round,” Tualatin junior guard Maaya Lucas said. “It means a lot knowing now that we’re going to be one of the top four in the state.”
“It’s really special,” Miadich said. “My freshman year, we came here and lost two games, and I think the junior class all took it to heart. We all came out and really wanted to win it tonight.”
A big reason Tualatin got that wanted win — defense.
“We work really hard on that,” Lucas said. “(Tualatin coach Wes) Pappas takes a lot of pride in that. Everyone had their spots, so I’m really proud of us, that we executed our defense so well.”
“That’s just Tualatin,” Smith said. “We always bring the defense every night, and defense wins games. We really saddled onto that tonight and kind of relied on that until our offense got going.”
The Timberwolves struggled on offense early, shooting 7 for 27 from the field in the first half. But thanks to their defense, that didn’t seem to matter.
After leading just 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, Tualatin didn’t allow South Medford to score in the second quarter until Panthers junior Dyllyn Howell sank a bank shot 48 seconds before halftime.
With Lucas and Miadich sinking 3-pointers in the period, Tualatin increased its lead to 21-12 at halftime.
“That’s what we pride ourselves on,” Pappas said. “There were moments where we missed a lot of shots, but defense shows up every night. We locked them down. For us to kind of struggle, missing a lot of shots in the first half, but to hold them to 12 — that’s good.”
“Defense is our thing,” Miadich said. “If things aren’t working on offense, we know we can always fall back on our defense. It’s a great thing for us.”
Tualatin forced the Panthers into a 14-for-42 shooting night from the field and 19 turnovers.
Miadich had a game-high four steals to help lead the Tualatin defense.
“When I see a ball out there, I just want to go get it,” she said. “I just saw a bunch of balls and had to go get them.”
Smith was a force inside on defense, blocking four shots and playing tough against South Medford standout junior center Mayenabasi Akpan, who was 4 for 14 from the field on her way to scoring 10 points.
“I feel like my main strategy, what Pappas told me, was to not let her get two feet in the paint, don’t let her get deep position,” Smith said. “So, my main goal was to hit her before she hit me and try to get good position.”
In addition to being a defensive force, Smith shined on offense, scoring 14 points and having 11 rebounds, including four offensive.
“Oh, she was awesome,” Pappas said. “She’s a senior, and she’s become this rock in the middle for us. She’s so valuable for us, and she really stepped up tonight.”
For Smith, being the only senior on the court for Tualatin might be a big part of that.
“That’s definitely motivation,” Smith said. “I want the team, and I want myself, to go out the right way. And I think for us, that definitely means a state championship. And it feels amazing that we’re getting closer to that.”
When the final horn sounded Wednesday night, the Timberwolves not only were a step closer, but also winners at the state tournament for the first time in a long time, leading to plenty of Tualatin smiles.
“It’s huge. We worked really hard for this,” Lucas said. “There’s a lot of dedication put into this for us, to represent the school like this.”
“We just wanted to win this game,” Miadich said. “Now, it doesn’t matter who our next opponent is. We just have to come out hard and win that game.”
“I think we just have a super-special team,” Smith said. “We knew that, but it’s time for everyone else to know that. It’s just amazing to have this platform to show that.”
Freshman point guard Love Lei Best had a team-high 15 points and four assists for Tualatin. Freshman Kendall Dawkins added eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal. Junior Alex Padilla had three steals.
South Medford, the No. 6 seed, moved to 22-5.
Howell led all scorers with 19 points. She had two rebounds and two assists. Akpan had 10 rebounds and three steals to go with her 10 points. Sophomore Payton Andersen and junior Jordan Barlow each had three points.
The Panthers will be back in action Friday when they face Southridge in a tournament consolation game at 10:45 a.m.
