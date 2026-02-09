Top 25 Oregon Boys High School Basketball State Rankings – Feb. 9, 2026
There are only a couple more weeks left in the regular season, and title races and playoff positioning are coming down to the wire.
The High School On SI Oregon Top 25 boys basketball rankings reflect the tightening races, which includes Tualatin getting its revenge for its Three Rivers League-opening home loss to Oregon City by winning on the Pioneers’ home court.
Only one newcomer in the rankings this week, with South Medford replacing Southwest Conference rival Sheldon following the Panthers’ 62-50 home win.
1. Central Catholic (14-5)
Last week: 1
The Rams opened the second half of Mt. Hood Conference play with a comfortable win at David Douglas.
2. Parkrose (17-2)
Last week: 2
The Broncos have a big week ahead with games against Canby and Wilsonville that will help decide the Northwest Oregon Conference race.
3. Tualatin (15-5)
Last week: 4
The Timberwolves posted a big road win at West Linn before their get-back win over Oregon City.
4. Crook County (18-0)
Last week: 5
The Cowboys keep humming along, beating Ridgeview and Redmond in Intermountain Conference play.
5. Oregon City (18-2)
Last week: 3
The Pioneers struggled to beat Lakeridge in their final game of the first half of Three Rivers League play before falling by four at home to Tualatin.
6. Jesuit (14-5)
Last week: 6
The Crusaders defeated Southridge at home in dramatic fashion, with Joe Stimpson banking home a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer as he was fouled, then sinking the ensuing free throw for a 59-58 win.
7. West Albany (15-3)
Last week: 10
Wins over Crescent Valley and Silverton kept the Bulldogs undefeated in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
8. Southridge (15-5)
Last week: 8
Longtime Skyhawks coach Phil Vesel hasn’t had many more heartbreaking defeats than Tuesday’s at Jesuit, but his team bounced back with a 31-point romp over Beaverton.
9. Nelson (13-6)
Last week: 10
The Hawks held off Gresham by four at home to open the second half of Mt. Hood Conference play.
10. Westview (13-6)
Last week: 7
A 21-point home loss to Mountainside drops the Wildcats slightly off the pace in the Metro League standings.
11. Sherwood (16-4)
Last week: 12
The Bowmen keep cruising along in Pacific Conference play, cracking the 90-point barrier in road wins over Forest Grove and Glencoe.
12. Summit (13-5)
Last week: 13
The Storm remained a game behind Crook County in the Intermountain Conference with wins over Bend and Caldera.
13. Crater (16-4)
Last week: 18
The Comets avenged an earlier loss to Ashland and earned a season sweep of North Eugene.
14. Clackamas (12-7)
Last week: 15
The Cavaliers held off defending 6A state champion Barlow by one on the Bruins’ home court.
15. North Eugene (17-4)
Last week: 14
The Highlanders avenged an earlier loss to Thurston but then fell at home by three to Crater.
16. Thurston (15-5)
Last week: 11
The Colts saw their 11-game win streak snapped at home by North Eugene.
17. Wilsonville (13-6)
Last week: 16
The Wildcats got their revenge at home against Centennial with a showdown Thursday with Parkrose looming.
18. Lake Oswego (14-5)
Last week: 17
The Lakers won their only game of the week by 17 at home against Tigard.
19. Valley Catholic (20-2)
Last week: 20
The Valiants remained in a tie with Westside Christian atop the Lewis & Clark League.
20. Westside Christian (20-3)
Last week: 21
The Eagles go into the final week of league play on an 11-game win streak.
21. Grant (13-6)
Last week: 22
The Generals bounced back from their first PIL loss with three wins heading into Tuesday’s showdown at Benson.
22. Madras (17-3)
Last week: 23
The White Buffaloes remained unbeaten in Tri-Valley Conference play with wins over Estacada and Gladstone.
23. Central (13-4)
Last week: 24
The Panthers kicked off the second half of Mid-Willamette Conference play with comfortable wins over South Albany and McKay.
24. Portland Christian (21-0)
Last week: 25
The Royals weren’t challenged in three games last week, going out of conference to defeat Western Christian by 25.
25. South Medford (15-6)
Last week: 19
The Panthers reversed the score on Sheldon, beating the Irish 62-50 (the exact score of Sheldon’s win in the first round of Southwest Conference play) to run their win streak to seven.
Dropped Out
No. 19 Sheldon
Under Consideration
Benson
Canby
Cascade Christian
Corvallis
Gresham
Marist Catholic
Molalla
Mountainside
Newport
Pleasant Hill
Riverside
Trinity Lutheran
West Linn