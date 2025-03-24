Tualatin girls basketball voted High School on SI Oregon Team of the Week (3/24/2025)
Congratulations to the Tualatin girls basketball team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of March 10-16.
The Timberwolves won the first state title in program history, topping Clackamas 63-58 in the Class 6A state championship game at the Chiles Center. Freshman point guard Love Lei Best led the way for Tualatin with 26 points. The Timberwolves, who also bested South Medford and Willamette at the tournament, finished their season 26-2.
The Timberwolves received 33.33% of the vote, beating out the Barlow boys basketball team, which finished second with 29.17%. The La Salle Prep boys basketball team finished third with 16.67%, and the Stayton girls basketball team finished fourth with 12.50%.
