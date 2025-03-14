Tualatin vs. Westview: Live score, updates of Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball 6A quarterfinal
The second-seeded Tualatin Timberwolves face the seventh-seeded Westview Wildcats in an Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball 6A state tournament quarterfinal Thursday at 8:15 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
The winner will play Jesuit in a semifinal Friday.
Follow this post for live updates.
Players to watch for Tualatin
Jemai Lake, Tualatin, junior
Lake still has two years before he can join older brother Josiah in the Division I ranks, but the first-team all-Three Rivers League guard (20.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds) went over 1,000 career points in the team’s Round of 16 win over South Salem and “has established himself as a force on both ends of the court,” coach Bubba Lemon said.
Javier Diaz, Tualatin, senior
Diaz, a second-team all-Three Rivers League selection, has been among the state leaders in field goal percentage the past two seasons, shooting 63% this season while averaging 9.7 points and 8.6 rebounds.
Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, senior
The second-team all-Three Rivers League selection will play quarterback for BYU, but in the meantime, he provides a physical presence in the interior (10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds).
Pat Vialva Jr., Tualatin, sophomore
Vialva arrived from West Linn over the summer and seamlessly fit in alongside Jemai Lake in the Timberwolves backcourt, shooting 45% from 3-point range and averaging 17.4 points and 3.7 rebounds as a repeat first-team all-Three Rivers League selection.
Players to watch for Westview
James Kefgen, Westview, senior
Kefgen led the Wildcats in scoring at 16.2 points per game and grabbed 5.5 rebounds in making the all-Metro League first team.
Jason Grady, Westview, senior
Grady showed Wildcats fans what they were missing last season as he recovered from ankle surgery, averaging 13.4 points (shooting 35.2% from 3-point range), 6.1 rebounds and three assists and earning Metro League co-player of the year honors in leading the team to its first outright league championship.
Kai Russell, Westview, senior
The second-team all-Metro League point guard averages 8.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds for the Wildcats, who advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
Lucas D’Haem, Westview, senior
The Metro League defensive player of the year also chips in on offense, averaging 6.4 points while shooting 40% from 3-point range. He averages 4.1 rebounds and two assists.
First quarter
Tualatin starting five: Jemai Lake, Pat Vialva Jr., Nolan Keeney, Javier Diaz, Diogo Alves
Westview starting five: Kai Russell, Jason Grady, James Kefgen, Lucas D'Haem, Peyton Read
Westview's Peyton Read with a steal on Tualatin's first possession, and it leads to a 3-pointer by Jason Grady.
Nolan Keeney with Tualatin's first basket. Next possession, Javier Diaz with a putback for a 4-3 Timberwolves lead.
Jemai Lake with a second-chance bucket to give Tualatin a 6-3 lead.
James Kefgen goes hard to the basket and finishes for Westview. 6-5 Tualatin after 4 minutes.
Jason Grady puts Westview on top, 7-6. But Nolan Keeney gets it right back, and Tualatin leads 8-7.
Kai Russell drives through the lane and finishes for Westview, which leads 9-8.
Kai Russell for 3! Westview 12, Tualatin 8, 2:20 first quarter.
Kai Russell for 3! Again! He has the past eight points. Westview up 15-8.
Pat Vialva with his first points for Tualatin, which trails 15-10. Under a minute to go in the period.
Westview's Dayton Jenkins is fouled on a putback attempt with 0.4 second on the clock. He makes 2 of 2 from the line for a 17-10 lead.
Westview 17, Tualatin 10, end of first quarter. Kai Russell leads the way with eight points.
Second quarter
Kai Russell begins the second quarter with his third 3-pointer of the game. Westiew has a 20-10 lead.
Javier Diaz with an emphatic blocked shot for Tualatin! Jemai Lake is fouled on the other end. He makes 1 of 2. Tualatin trails 20-11.
Nolan Keeney with a steal for Tualatin, and Pat Vialva scores on the other end. It's 20-13.
Diogo Alves knocks down a corner 3 for Tualatin, and Timberwolves have a 6-0 run. It's 20-16.
James Kefgen scores inside for Westview to end the Tualatin run. Wildcats up 22-16.
Jason Grady scores in the lane for Westview, which leads 24-16.
Pat Vialva beats the shot-clock buzzer for Tualatin. Jason Grady scores for Westview on the other end. 26-18 Wildcats, under 2 minutes to play in the half.
Jemai Lake fouled on a 3-point attempt and buries all three free throws for Tualatin. It's 26-21.
Lucas D'Haem scores on a fast break for Westview, which leads 28-21 in the closing seconds of the half.
Westview 28, Tualatin 21, end of second quarter. Kai Russell has 11 points; Jason Grady has nine points and five rebounds. Jemai Lake and Pat Vialva have six points apiece for Tualatin.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App