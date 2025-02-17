Yasmin Montiel of Molalla voted High School on SI Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (2/17/2025)
Congratulations to Molalla’s Yasmin Montiel for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 3-9.
Montiel, a junior point guard on the Molalla team, scored 24 points, shooting 60 percent from 3-point range, with three deflections, three steals and a charge taken in a Tri-Valley Conference game at The Dalles. She had 20 points, shooting 50 percent from 3-point range, with eight deflections and three steals in a 49-34 conference victory at Estacada.
Montiel received 52.04% of the vote, beating out Kendyl Elias, a senior on the Umpqua Valley Christian team, who finished second with 34.81%. Tori Noffsinger, a freshman on the Yoncalla team, was third with 4.2%, and Sahara Kramer, a senior on the Oakland team, was fourth with 2.61%. There were nearly 1,000 votes tallied last week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
