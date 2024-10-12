Penn State football coach James Franklin watching former NFL linebacker's son in California
Penn State football coach James Franklin was on the sideline at Charter Oak High School in Southern California Friday night checking in on Nittany Lion commit Lavar Arrington Jr..
If the last name rings a bell, that's because it does. Arrington Jr. is the son of former NFL linebacker, Lavar Arrington, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft before playing seven years in the NFL where he was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.
In college, Arrington won the Butkus Award in 1999, crowning him the best linebacker in college football.
Arrington Jr. is one of the top linebackers in the 2025 class at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds has the measurement and intangibles to carve out a career for himself on Sundays, too.
247Sports.com recruiting analyst Greg Biggins says Arrington Jr. has "NFL upside".
"(Arrington Jr) is a plus athlete who runs well and clocked an 11.18-100m in the lone track meet he ran as a junior. He has natural pass rushing skill and can fly off the edge. He plays primarily out of a two-point stance as an edge rusher but shows the versatility to play a more traditional outside linebacker role," Biggins says.
"He shows a consistent motor, is a physical player and has a nice edge in his game. When you look at his frame and growth potential along with his natural athleticism, there is no doubt Arrington has the look of an impact college player with an NFL upside to him as well."
