A Coaching Legend Comes Out of Retirement to Lead His Alma Mater, West Allegheny (Pa.)
One of the most decorated coaches in Pennsylvania high school football history is going home.
Bob Palko — who built West Allegheny into a WPIAL juggernaut from 1995 to 2018 — has been rehired as the school’s head coach, the district confirmed in a school board vote Wednesday night, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
“I’m coming home,” Palko told the Gazette. “This is fairy-tale stuff.”
Palko Returns to His Alma Mater Where He Won Eight WPIAL Titles And One State Crown
The 66-year-old returns to the program where he won eight WPIAL titles, a PIAA championship and posted a 217-73 record, cementing a legacy that still resonates across western Pennsylvania.
Palko initially retired after the 2018 season, only to realize within months that life away from the game wasn’t for him.
The Legendary Coach Won a Second State Championship at Mt. Lebanon
He resurfaced at Mt. Lebanon, where he authored another historic run — a perfect season, a WPIAL crown and the program’s first state championship — before stepping away again following the 2022 season with a 249-87 career record.
Palko Was Also on the Staff at Penn State
His next chapter took him to the college level as director of high school relations at Penn State, where he worked closely with players and staff under James Franklin.
But when a coaching change reduced his role to part-time, Palko chose family and home over staying in State College.
Timing That Opened the Door
West Allegheny’s job came open in January after Dave Schoppe stepped down, creating what Palko called “perfect timing.”
The opening allowed the coach to return to his alma mater and the community where he built his dynasty.
More Than championships
While his resume is stacked with titles, Palko insists the wins were never the point.
He said his philosphy is based more on relationships and having his players understand that they are cared about.
Former assistants and players are likely to join his staff, reinforcing the program’s deep-rooted culture.
The Challenge of a New Era
Palko inherits a program that went 28-27 with three playoff appearances in six seasons under Schoppe.
His focus won’t start with championships. First, he wants to rebuild the culture, start developing player with a team-first mentality and then focus on winning games.
The Impact of Palko's Return
If Coach Palko is successful in restoring the West Allegheny program, it will reshape the Western Pennsylvania high school football landscape.
During his previous stint at with the Indians, he established them as one of the WPIAL's most consistent powera, tying a league record for the most titles by a single school, at one point.
Known as an energetic motivator, Palko's return to the high school game, and specifically to West Allegheny, is great boost for the region and fans of the Indians.