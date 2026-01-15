A Historic Shift in Pennsylvania High School Soccer: Why the State Finals Are Heading West for the First Time
The PIAA released its list of the sites that will host the fall state championships for the next four school years starting for the 2026-27 school year. For the first time, Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh will be the host of the state soccer championships.
It is rare for the southwestern part of Pennsylvania to host any of the state championships. Since the PIAA started hosting a soccer championship in 1973, the host site bounced around until 1998.
The final was played in Hersheypark Stadium from 1998 to 2021. The championship games were then moved to Cumberland Valley. However, stadium issues at Cumberland Valley this past season forced the games to be moved to Northeastern High School in York County.
Why Highmark Stadium?
Highmark Stadium is the home of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Riveters. The Riverhounds won the USL championship this past season. Highmark Stadium currently has a seating capacity of 5,000, but will grow over the next few years.
The Riverhounds announced in August 2025 that they would increase its capacity to 15,000 to qualify for Division One sanctioning. The USL is planning to launch a Division One men's league by 2025.
Located on the Monongahela River in the city’s Station Square district, Highmark Stadium opened in 2013 and has become part of the city's modern sports landscape. Built to be a soccer-specific facility, it offers one of the most scenic backdrops in American soccer, as Pittsburgh's downtown skyline is visible beyond the far touchline. In addition to the city's two professional teams, the facility has hosted international soccer exhibitions, college matches, high school matches and community events, helping cement Pittsburgh’s reputation as a passionate and evolving soccer city.
Of course, these will not be the first high school soccer titles decided at Highmark Stadium. It has been the long been the home of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic League (WPIAL) championships, which represents District 7.
Where are the other state championships?
The Pennsylvania high school football state championship games will remain at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg in 2026. Here is a list of the other sports and where their championship events will be played.
Golf - Penn State Golf Courses
Team tennis - Hershey Racquet Club
Tennis - singles and doubles - Hershey Racquet Club
Cross Country - Big Spring School District
Field Hockey - Cumberland Valley School District
Volleyball - Saint Francis University
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo