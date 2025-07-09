The 25 Best Centre Backs in World Soccer—Ranked
Finding a truly elite centre back in today’s game is like striking gold. It’s one of the most demanding positions on the pitch—requiring not just physical dominance and razor-sharp instincts, but also the leadership to marshal an entire back line and the composure to thrive under pressure.
Over the years, only a select few have truly mastered the art—and even fewer are still performing at the highest level today. That makes narrowing down a definitive top 25 no easy task.
After extensive debate, Sports Illustrated have taken on the challenge and compiled those that are the very best in the business.
25. Ousmane Diomande
Sporting CP made history by winning back-to-back Liga Portugal titles in 2023/24 and 2024/25—the first time they’ve ever achieved the feat. Most of the spotlight fell on Viktor Gyökeres, and rightly so, after his avalanche of goals. But at the other end of the pitch, Ousmane Diomande was just as vital.
The Ivorian centre-back was the leader of Sporting’s back three—a massive responsibility for a player so young—and he rose to the challenge with authority. Quick across the ground, dominant in the air, and blessed with excellent anticipation, Diomande anchored the defense with a blend of composure and controlled aggression well beyond his years.
Yes, there are still rough edges to his game. He can occasionally lose his positioning, and his temper sometimes flares in heated moments. But given how far he’s come in such a short time, there’s every reason to believe those flaws will soon be smoothed out.
24. Jarrad Branthwaite
Everton may not have had the best 2024–25 season (though they improved drastically following the return of David Moyes), but for all their sputtering attack and inconsistent midfield, one thing that rarely let them down—especially during their resurgence—was their centre backs: James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite.
Tarkowski was the veteran—the battle-tested leader who sometimes looks like he belongs in a Sunday league match, but somehow always gets the job done. Branthwaite, on the other hand, was the rising star: the smooth, composed talent playing alongside his rugged partner in a classic chalk-and-cheese pairing.
What makes Branthwaite special is his balance—he reads the game well, steps up aggressively to break up play, and has the recovery speed to bail himself (and others) out when needed. He’s elegant yet tough, the kind of centre-back you build a team around.
23. Robin Le Normand
If any manager in world soccer knows defenders, it’s Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone. His sides have always been built on rock-solid foundations—José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Stefan Savić, Felipe, the list goes on.
So when Simeone signed Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad, no one questioned the move. But it quickly became clear: Le Normand isn’t quite the archetypal Atleti centre back. Yes, he presses quickly and stays aggressive when needed, but he’s less about bone-crunching tackles and more about brain. He reads the game superbly, positions himself expertly, and often wins the ball through anticipation rather than brute force.
That hasn't made him any less effective. In fact, he slotted into Simeone’s system with ease and became a key figure in a youthful, evolving Atlético team that started 2024/25 brightly—even if things tailed off toward the end.
He may not fit the mold of the old guard, but Le Normand is helping shape a new, smarter era of Cholismo.
22. Illya Zabarnyi
Bournemouth's spectacular rise under the management of Andoni Iraola caught many by surprise, but those who regularly swim in European circles will not have been surprised by the rise of Illya Zabarnyi.
The Ukrainian offers all of the traits required to be a successful modern day centre back—physicality, consistency and ability with the ball at his feet, as well as great communication skills. Dean Huijsen was the main benefactor of that in 2024–25, establishing a tremendous relationship with Zabarnyi that led to a big-money move to Real Madrid.
Zabarnyi is still a student of the game himself, yet his progressive play style and ability to transiton defence into attack with one simple pass points to a player capable of going right to the very top.
21. Nico Schlotterbeck
Nico Schlotterbeck cuts a relatively unassuming figure—but don’t let that fool you. He’s quietly become one of the most eye-catching and complete centre backs in German football.
An ever-present in Borussia Dortmund’s surprise run to the Champions League final in 2023/24, Schlotterbeck stood out for more than just his defensive solidity. He's a front-foot defender through and through: aggressive in the challenge, quick to step out of the back line, and confident enough to drive forward with the ball at his feet. That progressive instinct—combined with a calmness under pressure—is a valuable outlet when playing from deep.
No longer just a promising talent, Schlotterbeck is a genuine leader at the back.
20. Antonio Silva
It’s always tricky to separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to Benfica—and the Portuguese league in general. Are these players all flash like João Félix, or genuine, world-class talents like Rúben Dias?
António Silva clearly belongs to the latter.
With over 100 appearances for Benfica and full international honours with Portugal already under his belt, Silva carries himself with the confidence of a seasoned pro.
Assured, composed, and physically commanding, he ticks every box of the modern centre-back blueprint. A rock at the back, Silva’s maturity and presence mark him out as a talent destined for the very top.
19. Piero Hincapie
South American defenders are known for their aggression, and Ecuadorian centre-back Piero Hincapié fits the mould perfectly.
Always playing on the front foot and unafraid to push high up the pitch to press, Hincapié’s style can sometimes lead to the odd foul—but the trade-off is more than worth it. His tenacity unsettles opponents, turns defence into attack, and launches transitions with smart ball-winning, sharp positioning, and crisp distribution. He doesn’t dwell on the ball—he moves it quickly, decisively, and dangerously.
It’s a style that flourished under Xabi Alonso’s high-intensity, counter-attacking system, playing a crucial role in Bayer Leverkusen’s historic unbeaten Bundesliga title run in 2023/24.
18. Micky van de Ven
The only thing holding Micky van de Ven back from climbing higher on this list? Injuries. They robbed him of rhythm in his debut season at Tottenham (2023/24) and wrecked his follow-up campaign. But when he’s fit, Van de Ven is an absolute nightmare for attackers.
Why? Because he’s officially the Premier League’s fastest player since they started tracking speed in 2021—and no striker can match him in a footrace. His lightning pace leaves forwards with two unappealing options: face off and try to dribble past his freakishly long legs (good luck with that), or cut their losses and play around him. Spoiler: most smart strikers choose option two.
When Van de Ven’s on the pitch and firing, he’s near impossible to beat. If he can stay healthy, there’s no telling how good he could be.
17. Manuel Akanji
Manuel Akanji is famously sharp off the pitch—so much so that he’s known for solving complex mathematical problems in seconds. But that brainpower doesn’t stay in the classroom—it’s all over his game.
He plays football with the same level of intelligence: calculated, composed, and always seemingly one move ahead.
Versatile in both position and style, the Swiss international can adapt to almost any challenge thrown his way. Whether operating as a centre back or filling in across the back line, Akanji handles situations with a calm precision that makes defending look effortless.
Striker drifting to the edge of the box? That’s not a problem—it’s a move Akanji saw coming three passes ago. Like a chess grandmaster, he’s already mapped out the board and shut down the angle before the opponent even realises it was an option.
16. Gleison Bremer
Like Micky van de Ven, Gleison Bremer is another elite centre-back whose momentum has been stalled by injury—missing most of the 2024–25 campaign with an ACL tear.
One of the biggest compliments you can pay him? Juventus noticed. Without Bremer’s physical dominance and technical quality at the heart of their defence, the Old Lady looked lost. With him in the lineup for the first six Serie A matches, they kept six clean sheets.
After his injury? Just 11 shutouts in the remaining 31 games—not a disaster, but a clear drop-off, and a testament to just how important Bremer is, not only for his own defending but for organizing the entire back line. When he's healthy, he elevates everything—and everyone—around him.
15. Marc Guehi
When Crystal Palace won their first-ever major trophy—the FA Cup in 2024/25—and recorded a club-record Premier League points total, it was the attacking stars who grabbed the spotlight. Eberechi Eze dazzled with flair and scored the cup-winning goal, while Jean-Philippe Mateta bulldozed defences with dominant, physical displays.
But none of it would’ve been possible without Marc Guéhi anchoring things at the back.
Guéhi's cool-headed presence gave Palace the defensive foundation to thrive, while he also contributes at the other end, regularly popping up at set-pieces to nod in a goal or two.
And if there were any doubts about his big-stage credentials, Euro 2024 settled them. As England surged to the final, Guéhi was their standout performer.
14. Ruben Dias
Rúben Dias might not quite be the all-conquering, man-mountain who stormed to both the FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards in 2020/21—but make no mistake, he’s still one of the best in the business.
The Portuguese centre back was a rock during Manchester City’s historic 2022/23 treble run and remained a central figure as they retained the Premier League crown in 2023/24. Omnipresent, vocal, and fiercely competitive, Dias has been Pep Guardiola’s voice on the pitch—a steadying, commanding presence in a squad brimming with flair but sometimes light on natural leaders.
In more recent times, errors have crept into his game, and at times he’s looked a touch short on confidence. But that dip feels more reflective of City’s collective struggles than any major decline in Dias himself. His intelligence, positioning, and leadership haven’t disappeared—they've just been dulled by circumstance.
13. Murillo
As a fan, you don’t usually want the ball at a centre back’s feet. But with Murillo, it’s a different story. Every time he has possession, there’s this electric sense that something unexpected—something brilliant—is about to happen.
Maybe he’ll launch into a sudden, blistering run. Maybe he’ll spot a pass that no one else sees and deliver it with surgical precision. Watching him play is like witnessing creativity and instinct collide at the back.
But Murillo isn’t just an exciting player to watch—he’s also a rock-solid, ferocious defender. Slightly short for a centre-back, the Brazil international is an absolute pitbull: relentless, incredibly strong, and fiercely determined—the kind of player who simply refuses to be beaten and opposition strikers hate playing against.
12. Jonathan Tah
Bayern Munich have long made a habit of raiding the Bundesliga for its brightest stars—plucking top talent from their rivals like clockwork. And the latest jewel in their ever-growing crown? Jonathan Tah.
A rock at the heart of Bayer Leverkusen’s historic 2023/24 campaign, Tah was more than just a defender—he was a pillar of the side that went unbeaten in domestic competition and delivered the club’s first-ever Bundesliga title. A season for the ages, and Tah was central to all of it.
That summer, Bayern came calling. Tah almost made the leap—but stayed put. One more season, one more charge. In 2024/25, he was once again a fortress at the back for Leverkusen. They couldn’t quite repeat the magic, but Tah's consistency, composure, and leadership never wavered.
Eventually, though, the move happened. Bayern got their man.
Is it a popular transfer in the eyes of Leverkusen fans? Not likely. But it says a lot about Tah: cool-headed, committed, relentlessly professional. He gave everything before the switch—no drama, no ego, just performances that screamed elite.
11. Cristian Romero
After Tottenham Hotspur’s thrilling win over Manchester United in the 2025 Europa League final, Alejandro Garnacho made headlines—not with a goal, but with a statement. He called his fellow Argentine Cristian Romero the “best” centre-back in world football.
He’s not far off. But he’s not quite there.
Romero is a defender carved from granite and pure adrenaline. He throws himself into tackles like they’re personal battles, flings his body into headers like a missile, and plays with an intensity that feels ripped from a different era. Few players fight harder. Few care more.
And he’s a winner. A World Cup champion. Two Copa Américas. Now a Europa League title with Spurs. When the stakes are high, Romero shows up.
His greatest strength—his raw, emotional, all-or-nothing style—is also what’s holding him back. Too often, that passion tips into chaos. Reckless lunges. Needless bookings. Moments of madness that turn matches. It’s not bravery—it’s impatience. And it keeps him just outside the conversation for the best.
10. Dean Huijsen
Dean Huijsen’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric.
Just over a year ago, he was barely getting minutes on loan at AS Roma. Fast forward, and he's now a Spain international and one of the most exciting young defenders on Real Madrid’s books—seen as a potential pillar of Xabi Alonso’s new era at the Bernabéu.
At 6'5", Huijsen is physically commanding—if still a little lean—but what truly stands out is his confidence. He’s technically smooth, composed under pressure, and fearless on the ball. He doesn’t just clear danger; he carries the ball forward, breaks lines with his passing and plays with a boldness rare for a player his age.
He’s not there yet—but all signs point toward something special. If Madrid are patient, they may just have their next defensive superstar in the making.
9. Willian Pacho
If there was one moment that perfectly captured what Willian Pacho is all about, it came in the 20th minute of the 2025 Champions League final.
PSG were up 1–0 against Inter, but the Italians were knocking—pressing hard, desperate for a lifeline. A corner looked certain. The ball was drifting out. Inter’s Nicolò Barella was already peeling away, ready to take it.
But then—bam!—Pacho came flying in. Not just a clearance. A statement. He muscled in between Barella and the ball, hooked it away like it was nothing, and turned defense into ignition. Seconds later, PSG were surging the other way. Désiré Doué buried the second goal. The floodgates opened. Final score? 5–0. Game over.
That’s Willian Pacho in a nutshell: Relentless. Brave. Lightning quick. Strong as steel. A defensive beast with the instincts of a street footballer and the brain of a chess master.
8. Marquinhos
Marquinhos arrived at Paris Saint-Germain as a promising teenager burdened with high expectations—and he has more than lived up to them. Today, he stands as the undisputed leader and commanding presence at the heart of PSG’s defence.
No longer rotating between positions, Marquinhos is fully dedicated to central defence, where his leadership shines brightest. He doesn’t just organise the backline—he inspires it. On the pitch, his voice carries authority, directing teammates with calm confidence and tactical precision. His ability to anticipate danger and marshal those around him transforms PSG’s defense into a cohesive, impenetrable unit.
But Marquinhos’ impact goes well beyond his defensive skills. He leads by example through relentless commitment, composure under pressure, and a fierce determination that lifts the entire team.
Simply put, Marquinhos is more than a defender—he’s the heartbeat and soul of PSG’s defense, a true leader whose influence shapes every moment of the game.
7. Pau Cubarsi
Since the retirements of Carles Puyol and Gerard Piqué, many defenders have tried—and ultimately failed—to fill their impossibly large shoes at Barcelona. Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen, Clément Lenglet… all solid enough in their own right, but none quite captured the essence of what those two legends brought to the back line.
Enter Pau Cubarsí.
What’s remarkable isn’t just that he’s finally breaking that cycle—it’s that he’s doing it with such composure, maturity, and confidence at such a young age. While most teenagers would crumble under the weight of comparisons to club icons, Cubarsí plays like he’s immune to pressure. His calmness in possession, impeccable reading of the game, and natural ability to launch attacks from deep all scream generational talent.
He’s not just shaping up to replace Puyol or Piqué. He’s positioning himself as their true heir—Barcelona’s defensive leader for the next decade. A version 2.0, forged in La Masia, built for the modern game.
6. Ibrahima Konate
Sometimes it feels lazy to describe a big centre-back as a “physical beast.” But in Ibrahima Konaté’s case, it’s simply the truth. The Liverpool defender is a machine—a towering, impenetrable wall who outmuscles just about anyone who dares come near.
Take the 2022 FA Cup final. A young Konaté was handed the unenviable task of marking Romelu Lukaku—one of the most powerful strikers the game has ever seen. He made it look easy. Every header, every tackle, every duel—Konaté dominated like he was playing against a schoolboy. Lukaku never stood a chance.
Since then, he’s only grown—not just physically, but mentally. That raw strength is now paired with poise and positional awareness. He reads the game better, stays calmer under pressure, and brings real stability to the back line—without losing that trademark aggression.
Konaté doesn’t just handle the world’s most powerful forwards—he bullies them. Week in, week out.
5. Gabriel Magalhaes
Gabriel Magalhães was once seen as the weak link in his partnership with William Saliba during Arsenal’s 2022/23 title push.
That’s no longer the case.
In the two seasons since, the Brazilian has been nothing short of immense—an ever-present pillar in what has become the Premier League’s most resilient and well-drilled defence. As the Gunners finished runners-up twice more, Gabriel’s role grew from support act to co-lead, matching Saliba stride for stride in composure, aggression, and reliability.
Physically dominant and fiercely competitive, he's also a major threat going the other way. From set pieces, he’s practically unplayable—rising above defenders to chip in with crucial goals, all while anchoring the backline with growing maturity.
4. Antonio Rudiger
Antonio Rüdiger is—if there’s no better way to say it—a character. Whether he’s charging up the pitch with his knees pumping like pistons and tongue hanging out in celebration, or just generally causing mayhem, he’s one of football’s most entertaining sights. Bonkers? A little. But absolutely unmissable.
That same wild energy fuels everything he does on the pitch. He’s a fearless competitor—relentlessly throwing himself into tackles, chasing attackers like a man possessed (yes, sometimes knees up, tongue out), and playing with the kind of intensity that few can match.
But don’t mistake the chaos for a lack of control. Rüdiger also has a sharp football brain—he's constantly in the right place at the right time and reads the game like a veteran. On the ball, he's more than competent—though his infamous long-range screamer for Chelsea against Brentford has cursed him with a tendency to try the spectacular just a bit too often. (And usually miss.)
In an era of hyper-coached, system-perfect defenders, Rüdiger is an outlier—a throwback, a maverick, a player who defends with heart, instinct, and sheer presence. He doesn't play like everyone else because he doesn’t have to.
3. Alessandro Bastoni
Italy’s legacy of world-class centre-backs is as iconic as the Azzurri shirt itself—Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Paolo Maldini. It’s a lineage built on grit, intelligence, and elegance. Alessandro Bastoni isn’t just the latest to emerge from that tradition—he might be its evolution.
At Inter, Bastoni has become a defensive linchpin whether deployed in a back four or as part of a three-man unit. He’s not the fastest on the pitch, but he doesn’t need to be. His game is built on anticipation, awareness and the kind of positioning that would make Maldini proud.
Standing 6'3", Bastoni brings the physical edge and aerial dominance that evoke Chiellini at his peak, as well as composure on the ball and pinpoint passing—traits reminiscent of Bonucci.
Bastoni doesn’t just follow in the footsteps of Italy’s greats—he fuses their qualities into one complete package.
2. William Saliba
William Saliba is a rare blend of elegance and steel—cool on the ball, brutal in the challenge, and the cornerstone of a world-class partnership with Gabriel Magalhães. Together, they’ve formed one of Europe’s most formidable defensive units.
Arsenal’s conservative approach in the transfer market, however, is holding him back. While the club has fortified its defense, their reluctance to invest in top-tier attacking talent leaves them short when it matters most. Saliba’s brilliance often goes unnoticed in a team that can't convert control into trophies.
If the Gunners don't build a squad truly worthy of his level, it’s only a matter of time before a heavyweight like Real Madrid picks up the phone. Arsenal have a generational defender on their hands—now they need to act like it.
1. Virgil van Dijk
From his early days at Celtic—where he’d sometimes take the pitch with his laces undone and once told an opponent, “I wouldn’t even bother, I’m just too good”—Virgil van Dijk has made the art of defending look effortless.
He’s the ultimate contradiction: a towering powerhouse with the acceleration of a sprinter, the elegance of a Rolls-Royce, and the command of a battlefield general. Imagine a monster truck with a Ferrari engine, gliding like a Bentley. He’s built like Myles Garrett, moves like Tyreek Hill, and thinks like Patrick Mahomes.
You get the idea.
Van Dijk isn’t just a centre back—he’s the centre back. The total package. A defender no attacker wants to see bearing down on them. A leader, a wall, a force of nature.