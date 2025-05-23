Bills' Damar Hamlin, Western PA Star, Named to TIME’s Most Influential in Health List
Damar Hamlin, a native of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, and a distinguished alumnus of Central Catholic High School and the University of Pittsburgh, has transformed his personal trials into a powerful force for societal good.
His positive actions have earned him prestigious recognition from one of the nation’s most prominent magazines as he was recently named as one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People in Health.
In the final week of the 2022 NFL season, during a highly publicized game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field. In a critical moment, medical personnel swiftly administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to stabilize him before he was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. This harrowing incident, witnessed by millions, became a pivotal moment in Hamlin’s life and career.
Remarkably, Hamlin defied the odds with an extraordinary recovery, returning to football activities in time for the 2023 season. That year, he appeared in five games for the Buffalo Bills, demonstrating his determination to reclaim his place in the sport. By 2024, Hamlin had solidified his role as a full-time starter, playing in 14 games and recording 89 tackles, along with the first two interceptions of his professional career. His perseverance and return to elite performance underscored his physical and mental fortitude.
Beyond his athletic achievements, Hamlin has leveraged his experience to advocate for cardiac health, becoming a leading voice in the fight to improve access to life-saving medical resources. He traveled to Washington, D.C., to champion the Access to AEDs Act, a legislative measure designed to provide federal funding for equipping elementary and secondary schools with AEDs.
His advocacy didn’t stop there; Hamlin also played a pivotal role in supporting the Cardiomyopathy Health Education, Awareness, Research, and Training in Schools (HEARTS) Act. Signed into federal law in December, this legislation mandates the implementation of cardiac-emergency response plans in schools across the United States, ensuring preparedness for incidents like the one Hamlin endured.
Hamlin’s impact extends far beyond policy advocacy. Through his charitable efforts, he has donated approximately $700,000 worth of AEDs to youth sports organizations, empowering communities to respond effectively to cardiac emergencies. Additionally, in partnership with health company Abbott, Hamlin has forged meaningful connections with heart patients, offering them support and inspiration. According to TIME magazine’s Sean Gregory, these efforts highlight Hamlin’s commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of others.
At 27 years old, Hamlin recently signed a contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, the team that selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. His journey with the Bills is a continuation of a career rooted in resilience, having previously excelled at the University of Pittsburgh.
Over his five seasons with the Pitt Panthers, Hamlin amassed an impressive 290 tackles (192 solo), six interceptions, 27 passes defended, 10 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery, laying the foundation for his professional success.
Through his advocacy, philanthropy, and return to the gridiron, Damar Hamlin has not only redefined his own legacy but also inspired countless others, earning him well-deserved recognition as a transformative figure in both sports and society.