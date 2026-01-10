Bills vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction for NFL Wild Card Weekend (Can Jags Win a Shootout?)
The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face off on Sunday afternoon with a trip to the Divisional Round on the line.
Both teams ended the season pretty hot. The Jags won their final eight games, with Buffalo’s only loss since late November coming by one point to the Eagles.
The Bills won’t have to deal with the cold weather as they did in that one, though, and they’ve been fine on the road at 5-3 this season.
The oddsmakers have this game right around a pick’em at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Wild Card round matchup.
Bills vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bills -1.5 (+102)
- Jaguars +1.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Bills: -112
- Jaguars: -108
Total
- 52.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this one, but the Bills -1.5 is now +102 instead of -102. The total has gone up a point from 51.5 to 52.5.
Which team will advance to the Divisional Round?
Bills vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to Super Bowl 60 column:
I think you're going to be hard-pressed to see many people betting against Josh Allen in the playoffs this weekend, but I'm going to be one of the few people brave enough to do it. This isn't anything against Allen and the Bills' offense, but their defense leaves a ton to be desired, and I have a lot of concerns about their ability to stop any playoff-level offense.
The Bills simply can't stop the run. They rank 25th in opponent rush success rate, 31st in opponent rush EPA, and 30th in opponent yards per carry, allowing 5.1 yards per rush. Now, they have to take on the hottest team in football.
The Jaguars outrank the Bills in DVOA, coming in at sixth compared to the Bills at eighth, and they've not only been solid on both sides of the football, but they also have a top-five ranked special teams unit, which could make all the difference in a game that's set as a coin flip.
I'll take the Jaguars to take out the Bills and serve them yet another heartbreaking playoff loss.
Pick: Jaguars +1.5 (-110) via BetMGM
These aren’t the same old vaunted Bills that we’ve seen in prior year. On second thought, maybe they are, since the Jaguars have a good chance of taking them out in the first round.
Buffalo’s defense really struggles, and Jacksonville has enough offensive firepower to keep up with Josh Allen and the Bills.
This will be a back-and-forth shootout with the home team coming out on top.
Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 30, Bills 27
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
