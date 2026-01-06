Kadyn Proctor Makes Decision On His Football Future
One of the top graded players to come out of Iowa high school football has decided to place his name in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Kadyn Proctor, a standout at Southeast Polk High School, declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday following a three-year career with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The left tackle will skip his senior season and is expected to be one of the top offensive lineman selected this spring.
Former Southeast Polk Star Dominated Along The Offensive Line For Alabama
Recruited by former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, the 6-foot-7, 366-pound Proctor was a five-star prospect out of Southeast Polk. He has been a starter in the trenches since joining the program, earning first team all-SEC honors this past year after making the second team in 2024.
Proctor was also a freshman All-American and earned the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy. He was tabbed a consensus All-American as a junior after helping the Crimson Tide reach the College Football Playoff.
At Southeast Polk, Proctor won the Anthony Munoz Award as a senior and was the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Iowa. 247Sports had him as the No. 7 player overall in the Class of 2023 and the top-ranked offensive lineman.
Proctor did appear set to head to Iowa before Saban and Alabama were able to secure his signing. He did enter the transfer portal and commit to Iowa after Saban retired, but returned to Alabama less than three months later.
NFL Mock Draft Has Kadyn Proctor Going In The First Round
In one of ESPN’s latest NFL Mock Drafts, Proctor is slotted to the Los Angeles Chargers with the 22nd overall pick in the first round. Draft analysis Jordan Reid wrote, “Many believe he’ll be picked in the top 25 because of his size and flashes of improved play, and several referred to Proctor’s upside as a guard.
“Proctor fits the Chargers’ mentality as a tough, physical blocker who could help the interior protection of quarterback Justin Herbert.”
The mock draft has three other offensive line prospects going ahead of Proctor.