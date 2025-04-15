Chartiers Valley graduate Megan McConnell earns camp invite with Phoenix Mercury
Megan McConnell will likely have jitters when she heads to Phoenix to try out for the WNBA's Mercury. The Chartiers Valley and Duquesne graduate accepted a camp invite from the team after she went undrafted in the WNBA Draft on Monday night.
Thankfully for McConnell, she knows a person that can help guide her through the process. McConnell can lean on her brother, T.J., who plays for the Indiana Pacers.
TJ., who played collegiately at Duquesne and Arizona, signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during "The Process" era, earning minutes on a team that wasn't built to win right away, and developed into a solid NBA contributor. Megan would like to follow a similar path, which may be more challenging in the WNBA, which has fewer teams and roster spots available for young players.
During her career with the Dukes, McConnell finished her five years in second place on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,795 points. She was the program's all-time leader with 660 assists and 370 steals, respectively.
The 5-foot-7 guard was also named a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award. McConnell's headed to a Mercury team that is going through a major changing of the guard.
Phoenix's long-time star, Diana Taurasi, retired in the offseason. Brittney Griner also left the team to play for the Atlanta Dream.
McConell has a deep basketball pedigree. Her other brother, Matty, played for Robert Morris University. Megan's father, Tim, won won nine WPIAL titles with the boys and girls' programs at Chartiers Valley. Megan's aunt, Susie McConnell-Serio, is one of the best women's players to ever come out of Pittsburgh.
McConnell-Serio won a gold medal with Team USA in 1988, played for the WNBA's Cleveland Rockers and went on to have coaching stints with the Minnesota Lynx, Duquesne and Pitt.
Tim won his lone state title as the Colts' girls coach in 2019. Megan was one of the players on that team that finished 30-0.
