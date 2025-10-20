Pennsylvania High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
PIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Line Mountain (9-0)
2. Fort Cherry (9-0)
3. Clairton (8-1)
4. Port Allegany (8-0)
5. Bishop Guilfoyle (6-1)
6. Lackawanna Trail (7-1)
7. Meyersdale (7-1)
8. Belmont Charter (7-1)
9. Laurel (7-0)
10. California (8-1)
11. Marian Catholic (6-2)
12. Jefferson-Morgan (7-1)
13. South Side (7-1)
14. Bishop Canevin (4-2)
15. Leechburg (6-2)
16. Westinghouse (5-2)
17. Wilmington Area (6-2)
18. Montgomery (8-1)
19. Claysburg-Kimmel (7-2)
20. Juniata Valley (7-2)
21. Jeannette (6-3)
22. Greenville (7-1)
23. Bentworth (7-2)
24. Homer-Center (6-3)
25. Tri-Valley (6-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Schuylkill Haven (8-0)
2. Richland (8-0)
3. Karns City (7-2)
4. Southern Columbia Area (7-1)
5. Bishop McCort (8-0)
6. Cambria Heights (8-1)
7. Williams Valley (7-1)
8. River Valley (8-1)
9. South Allegheny (8-0)
10. Troy (8-1)
11. Marion Center (8-1)
12. Farrell (5-2)
13. Lakeland (7-2)
14. Warrior Run (7-2)
15. Clarion Area (2-1)
16. Palisades (6-3)
17. Seton LaSalle (6-1)
18. Pen Argyl (6-1)
19. Bloomsburg (7-1)
20. Mt. Union (7-1)
21. Apollo Ridge (6-3)
22. Tussey Mountain (6-3)
23. Western Beaver (6-1)
24. Halifax (6-2)
25. Lansdale Catholic (6-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Avonworth (9-0)
2. Notre Dame-Green Pond (7-0)
3. Berwick (9-0)
4. Northwestern Lehigh (9-0)
5. Wyoming Area (8-1)
6. Imani Christian Academy (8-1)
7. North East (6-0)
8. Mifflinburg (7-2)
9. Oil City (8-1)
10. Penn Cambria (8-1)
11. Hickory (6-1)
12. Elizabeth Forward (8-1)
13. North Catholic (7-2)
14. Huntingdon (6-1)
15. Southmoreland (8-1)
16. North Schuylkill (5-3)
17. Montoursville (7-2)
18. Brockway (6-3)
19. Annville-Cleona (8-1)
20. Berks Catholic (6-2)
21. Corry (6-2)
22. Fort LeBoeuf (5-3)
23. Highlands (6-3)
24. Central Valley (5-4)
25. Forest Hills (6-3)
PIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Susquehanna Township (8-0)
2. Southern Lehigh (9-0)
3. Punxsutawney (8-1)
4. Twin Valley (9-0)
5. North Pocono (9-0)
6. West York Area (8-1)
7. Wyomissing (7-1)
8. Shamokin Area (9-0)
9. General McLane (8-1)
10. Albert Gallatin (8-0)
11. Thomas Jefferson (7-2)
12. McKeesport (6-3)
13. Lampeter-Strasburg (6-2)
14. Mars (7-2)
15. New Castle (7-2)
16. Cardinal O'Hara (6-2)
17. Athens (7-1)
18. West Perry (7-2)
19. Pope John Paul II (7-2)
20. Bethlehem Catholic (5-3)
21. Blue Mountain (5-3)
22. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (5-3)
23. Jersey Shore (6-3)
24. Montour (6-3)
25. Archbishop Ryan (6-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Peters Township (8-0)
2. Hollidaysburg (9-0)
3. New Oxford (9-0)
4. Chester (9-0)
5. Solanco (8-1)
6. Springfield (8-0)
7. Roman Catholic (5-3)
8. Conestoga Valley (9-0)
9. Penn-Trafford (8-1)
10. Warwick (7-2)
11. Bayard Rustin (7-2)
12. Woodland Hills (7-2)
13. Whitehall (7-1)
14. Muhlenberg (8-1)
15. Pittston (8-1)
16. Shippensburg (7-1)
17. Pine-Richland (7-1)
18. Moon Area (6-3)
19. Strath Haven (8-1)
20. Wissahickon (8-1)
21. Exeter Township (7-2)
22. DuBois (5-3)
23. Upper St. Clair (6-3)
24. Mechanicsburg (7-1)
25. Aliquippa (5-3)
PIAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. La Salle College (6-1)
2. Easton (9-0)
3. Central Catholic (7-1)
4. Harrisburg (9-0)
5. Downingtown West (7-2)
6. Parkland (7-0)
7. St. Joseph's Prep (4-4)
8. North Penn (7-2)
9. Coatesville (6-2)
10. Pennridge (8-1)
11. Central York (8-1)
12. Wilson (8-1)
13. Downingtown East (6-2)
14. Souderton (7-1)
15. Nazareth (6-2)
16. North Allegheny (7-2)
17. State College (7-1)
18. Liberty (6-3)
19. Central Bucks West (6-3)
20. Ridley (7-1)
21. Owen J. Roberts (7-1)
22. Norwin (6-2)
23. William Penn (6-2)
24. Central (6-2)
25. Neshaminy (6-3)