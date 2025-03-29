Jordyn Fouse pulls double duty to help Pennsylvania All-Stars beat New Jersey All-Stars
McMURRAY, Pa. -- Bishop McCort senior Jordyn Fouse eagerly agreed to take a second match at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. Fouse is still getting over the disappointment from a concussion she suffered at the district championships that prevented her from becoming a four-time state champion.
Fouse scored a first-round technical fall over New Jersey State champion Sonia Balwas during her regularly scheduled 142-pound bout. Fouse gave up the first takedown to Adriana Haskin at 148 pounds before winning another match by technical fall at 148 pounds to help Pennsylvania beat New Jersey 49-16 Saturday afternoon at AHN Arena.
Fouse was leaving on Wednesday for the World Team Trials. She was named Team Pennsylvania's Most Outstanding Wrestler.
“I was looking forward to knocking off another state champion,” Fouse said. “They came to me this week and were like, 'We need someone else.' I wouldn’t even think twice about that. The more matches the better.”
Fouse, a Grand Valley state commit, finished her high career with a 82-4 record, including a 12-2 mark during her senior season. What Fouse pride's herself on is the relentless pace that she dictates to her competition.
No Breaks, No Mercy
Fouse, who trains out of Ranger Pride in Johnstown, doesn’t like to have matches end too early. Against Balwas, she scored the first takedown in the first 15 seconds, but wanted to keep getting work in.
“If I can make the match last longer and score more points,” Fouse said. “That’s my end goal. That’s what my whole club does. It’s about pace, pace, pace. I want to break them. When I got her on her back at the beginning, she wasn’t broken.”
Fouse was disappointed she only got 14 matches in during her senior year due to injuries and health isssues. Competing at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic allowed her a few more opportunities to employ her folkstyle skills.
“I thought my folkstyle career was over forever,” Fouse said. “Then I got invited to wrestle here, so I got to end my folkstyle career with a bang.”
Against all odds
Becoming a PIAA medalist out of the Pittsburgh City League, which is hamstrung by a lack of competition and funding, wasn’t enough for Tamara Humphries. Given the opportunity to compete against Paramus’ Catholic’s Grace Riley gave her another high-quality match at 112 pounds.
Humphries fought through a match that featured several difficult scrambles. She led 6-5 going into the third period, and she was able to pick up a pin with 13 seconds remaining.
Humphries was proud of what she accomplished.
“I have a lot of things that I have to battle with my school in general,” Humphries said. “In District 8, we’re not allowed to compete with the WPIAL at all. I’m not really getting that high-level competition that I need. I have to be the one that pushed myself every day.
Humphries went 44-21 during her high school career and finished 20-6 and in third place at states in 112 pounds.
Against Riley, Humphries scored the first takedown. But after a tight second period, Humphries wanted to put a stamp on her match.
“I'm trying to like lean back and relax a little bit. I'm like, okay, I'm up. I tried to run that bar the first time and she was like, she wasn't having it. So I'm like, okay, let me get comfortable. Get the double bar. I got some time on the board, so honestly, but I feel like that was a cherry on top. I'm like, I need to. Get up on points and get the pin.”
Miller wanted to test her ability
Punxsutawney’s Jael Miller isn't always sure she deserves her wrestling accolades. What Miller, who was the PIAA champion at 170 pounds this season, discovered during her Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic match was that she stacked up well against New Jersey state champion Solaris Paul, who attends John F. Kennedy High School.
She was in control from the outset against Paul, picking up a pin in the second period.
Miller, who is a two-tie state champion, went undefeated during her junior and senior high school seasons.
“Having fun is what this is all about,” Miller said. “I’ll put pressure on myself to go and be the best, but it’s about having fun. That’s the basis of the sport and that’s why I’m here.”
Miller will be moving on to wrestle at North Central (Ill.) College and wanted to compete in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic to stay sharp.
She knows there will be a lot of tough challenges ahead. Miller went 70-1 during her high school career.
“ I think it just helps me see what level I'm actually at nationally and kind of like some, 'cause sometimes I'm like, I don't know if I deserve to have this,” Miller said. “That I have, but God has blessed me with it. But when I am able to wrestle in events like these, and I'm going against other state champions and I'm seeing how I actually can dominate upon others, like over others, I'm like, okay, God has blessed me with this for a reason and I am there because I am that good.
How Pennsylvania Won
Here’s a rundown of the rest of the matches:
100 pounds - Ella Hessener (Parkland) pin Casey Davis (Northern Valley at Demarest), 2:00
112 - Tama Humphries (Brashear) pin Grace Riley (Paramus Catholic), 5:48
118 - Maeve Witte (Freehold Township) win by decision Andi Bibeau (East Stroudsburg North), 9-2
124 - Emily Murphy (Montgomery) pin Sophia Sharp (Ocean Township)
130 - Janyah Nobles (Connellsville) decision Melani Contreras (North Brunswick), 9-2
136 - Charlotte Gilfoil (Central Dauphin) pin Samantha Goworek (Indians Hills), 1:25
142 - Jordyn Fouse (Bishop McCort) tech fall Sanyah Queen (St. Thomas Aquinas), 20-3 2:00
148 - Fouse pin Adriana Haskin (Rahway), 20-3 2:17
155 - Gabrielle Roberts (Noth Burnswick) pin Chasemarie Ryan (Quakertown), :30
170 - Jael Miller (Punxsutawney) pin Solaris Paul (John F. Kennedy), 2:47
190 - Caitlin Hart (Vernon Township) decision Jurelys Peguero del Rosario (J.P. McCaskey), 2-0
-- Josh Rizzo | Rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo
Recommended Articles