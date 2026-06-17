Latest On Pennsylvania High School Football Saga Involving McKeesport

Just days after it was being reported that the entire coaching staff for one of the top Pennsylvania high school football teams in the state were being dismissed, school officials have changed their minds.

According to a report by CBS Pittsburgh , the McKeesport High School football coaching staff, including head coach Matt Miller, will have their futures decided at a later date. The McKeesport Area school directors have delayed plans to vote on whether or not to keep or release members of the coaching staff, including Miller.

Dave Seropian, McKeesport Area school board president, told the Tube City Almanac that, “Any claim that someone was fired is inaccurate. Nothing is official until action is taken.”

Decision On Coaching Staff At Top Pennsylvania High School Tabled For Time Being

During a June school board meeting, the decision to re-hire Miller’s assistant coaches and volunteers was put on the shelf for the time being with no action. Instead, Seropian, the board and administration will make that decision in the fall, closer to the start of the 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season.

“Someone is going to have to coach the football team,” Seropian said. “We need football coaches.”

The school board re-hired Miller back in January, and offseason workouts are set to begin the first day of July for the team.

A member of the board, Matt Holtzman, had previously stated he would be calling for the resignation of Miller and his entire football coaching staff after it was being reported that members of the staff were called as character witnesses in a murder trial for the defendant.

McKeesport Won Nine Games, Reached Championship Game In 2025

That murder trial involved former Penn State University star and NFL player Brandon Short, as it was his daughter and her unborn baby who were killed by Isaac Smith in 2016, with a life sentence being handed out in 2021.

Under Miller, McKeesport went 9-4 in 2025, posting a 5-0 record in league play. They advanced to the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Class 4A State Football Championship, falling to Aliquippa, 21-12.

The Tigers were the No. 1 ranked team entering the postseason, but a late touchdown pass kept them from hoisting the state championship trophy.

Georgia Commit, Top Running Back Kemon Spell Set To Be A Senior For Tigers This Fall

McKeesport will feature University of Georgia commit Kemon Spell, as the Class of 2027 running back is the second-ranked player in Pennsylvania high school football by 247Sports . He is the second-ranked running back in the country and 11th-ranked player overall after rushing for over 1,700 yards and nearly 30 touchdowns in nine games while adding four combined touchdowns receiving and on kickoff and punt returns.

As a sophomore, Spell rushed for 1,681 yards and 24 touchdowns, including 280- and 274-yard performances in the postseason. He had over 500 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 37 carries as a freshman.