Top Pennsylvania High School Football Team Loses Entire Coaching Staff

A top Pennsylvania high school football team has relieved its head coach from that position following a major controversy.

In a report by CBS News out of Pittsburgh , McKeesport High School’s Matt Miller has resigned as the head coach after his entire coaching staff was not rehired.

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The decision to not bring back members of Miller’s staff at McKeesport came about following a 2016 incident that grew to include involvment in a murder trial.

“While I am deeply disappointed by these decisions, my main concern, as always, is for the student athletes who will be impacted by these actions,” Miller said in a statement provided to the site. “My coaching staff and I have consistently led a successful program with accomplishments that speak for themselves.”

The latest controversy came about with the sentencing of Isaac Smith, who was convicted of killing Karli Short, the daughter of Brandon Short, along with her unborn baby. Smith was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder.

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Short played in the NFL and was a standout at Penn State University. He stated in the report that a former teammate testified as a character witness on behalf of Smith and that two of those men were members of the Church of Life in Christ, which is headed by Pastor Guy Miller, the father of Matt Miller. Allen Wright, also a former player, said that two character witnesses for Smith were assistant coaches on the team.

Matt Hotlzman, part of the McKeesport Board of Directors, stated during a meeting with the board that he was “calling for the resignation of this entire football coaching staff right now.”

School Board Of Directors Made Decision To Remove All Members Of Coaching Staff

McKeesport Superintendent Donald MacFann said in a statement posted to the school’s official Facebook page that the board has “voted ot table the hiring of football coaches due to personnel-related matters,” and that “the District is unable to disclose additional details.”

The Tigers went 9-4 in 2025, including a perfect 5-0 league record. They were defeated by Aliquippa, 21-12 , in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Class 4A championship game. McKeesport entered the game as the No. 1 team, but a late touchdown pass on fourth-and-long secured the 21st championship for Aliquippa.

Under Miller, the Tigers have had plenty of success, including multiple nine-plus win seasons. They never finished with a losing record.

McKeesport is set to open the 2026 season against Brashear at home on Friday, August 28.