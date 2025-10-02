High School

Mars Graduate David Bednar Picks Up His First Postseason Save in Yankees' 4-3 Win Over Red Sox

Bednar, who was traded to the Yankees at the deadline this season, hopes to make a big impact for New York in the postseason.

Josh Rizzo

Yankees closer David Bednar, a Mars High School graduate, closed out Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series with the Red Sox Wednesday night. It was Bednar's first career postseason save.
Yankees closer David Bednar, a Mars High School graduate, closed out Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series with the Red Sox Wednesday night. It was Bednar's first career postseason save. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The final out New York Yankees relief pitcher David Bednar recorded in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card battle with the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night at Yankees Stadium was a loud one.

But Bednar won’t care about the volume. The graduate of Mars High, Butler County, Pennsylvania, slammed the door on the Red Sox and helped the Yankees even the series with a 4-3 win.

Bednar became New York’s closer after being acquired in a trade with Bednar’s hometown Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline.

Bednar fought his way to the top

Bednar wasn’t a highly-thought-of prospect prior to the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft. He was not selected until the 35th round with the 1,044th overall pick by the San Diego Padres. Baseball, however, is filled players who defy the odds and rise to the top of the game.

Bednar, who pitched at Lafayette College, made his MLB debut in 2019. His career would take off after he was traded to the Pirates in 2021.

The Renegade takes over

Once Bednar found his way to Pittsburgh, he found his stride. During Bednar’s first season in the MLB in 2021, he finished with a 3-1 record with 2.23 ERA after making 61 appearances. He received a vote for National League Rookie of the Year.

It set off a strong run in the Steel City. Bednar eventually became the closer and used “Renegade” by Styx as his song coming out of the bullpen. 

Bednar was a National League All-Star in 2022 and 2023. In 2023, Bednar led the National League in saves. Bednar's success came despite the Pirates' struggles as a franchise.

Getting out of the cellar

Bednar went from playing for the last-place team in the NL Central to the pressure cooker of playing in New York. During the second half of 2025, Bednar made 22 regular-season appearances with the Yankees and recorded 10 saves.

Bednar appeared in his first playoff game in Game 1 against the Red Sox. Bednar allowed a run in .2 innings of work during a 3-1 loss.

Slamming the Door

The Yankees turned to Bednar to close out Game 2.  He struck out the first two batters, Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran, swinging and looking, respectively. Ceddanne Rafaela hit a solid line drive to right field, but it was hauled in by Aaron Judge to close out the game.

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

Published
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania