Mars Graduate David Bednar Picks Up His First Postseason Save in Yankees' 4-3 Win Over Red Sox
The final out New York Yankees relief pitcher David Bednar recorded in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card battle with the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night at Yankees Stadium was a loud one.
But Bednar won’t care about the volume. The graduate of Mars High, Butler County, Pennsylvania, slammed the door on the Red Sox and helped the Yankees even the series with a 4-3 win.
Bednar became New York’s closer after being acquired in a trade with Bednar’s hometown Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline.
Bednar fought his way to the top
Bednar wasn’t a highly-thought-of prospect prior to the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft. He was not selected until the 35th round with the 1,044th overall pick by the San Diego Padres. Baseball, however, is filled players who defy the odds and rise to the top of the game.
Bednar, who pitched at Lafayette College, made his MLB debut in 2019. His career would take off after he was traded to the Pirates in 2021.
The Renegade takes over
Once Bednar found his way to Pittsburgh, he found his stride. During Bednar’s first season in the MLB in 2021, he finished with a 3-1 record with 2.23 ERA after making 61 appearances. He received a vote for National League Rookie of the Year.
It set off a strong run in the Steel City. Bednar eventually became the closer and used “Renegade” by Styx as his song coming out of the bullpen.
Bednar was a National League All-Star in 2022 and 2023. In 2023, Bednar led the National League in saves. Bednar's success came despite the Pirates' struggles as a franchise.
Getting out of the cellar
Bednar went from playing for the last-place team in the NL Central to the pressure cooker of playing in New York. During the second half of 2025, Bednar made 22 regular-season appearances with the Yankees and recorded 10 saves.
Bednar appeared in his first playoff game in Game 1 against the Red Sox. Bednar allowed a run in .2 innings of work during a 3-1 loss.
Slamming the Door
The Yankees turned to Bednar to close out Game 2. He struck out the first two batters, Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran, swinging and looking, respectively. Ceddanne Rafaela hit a solid line drive to right field, but it was hauled in by Aaron Judge to close out the game.
