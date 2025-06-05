Neshannock softball sees win streak hit 50 games with win in PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal over Chestnut Ridge
NORTH HUNTINGDON TWP, Pa. — The pursuit of sustained excellence in small town sports involves everyone getting onboard. Neshannock senior pitcher Addy Frye appreciated the steps everyone took before their PIAA Class 2A softball quarterfinal Tuesday morning at Norwin High School.
Because the Lancers’ graduation was in the evening, Neshannock and Chestnut Ridge agreed to play at 11 a.m., which forced changes in routine for both teams and local restaurants.
“There is a group of us that go to Bob Evan’s every morning,” Frye said. “Bob Evan’s actually opened early for us. We practiced yesterday at this time because we’re not used to playinginthis heat. It was an early morning for a lot of us.”
Neshannock, the WPIAL champions, had to fight off a scrappy effort from the District 5 champions to earn a 5-3 win. The Lancers (24-0) have won 50 consecutive games, with their last defeat coming in the state semifinals against Everett on June 12, 2023.
Neshannock’s senior class is 98-1. The Lancers will play Chartiers-Houston in the state semifinals on Monday at a site and time to be determined.
“I don't know how many girls on this team, maybe like six or eight, have endured a huge loss back in 2023,” Lancers coach Jackie Lash said. “I can tell you that it weighed on them. They don't want it to happen again. They've talked about. Gabby Quinn talked to the team a few days ago and just said, ‘You know, we have a long bus ride and I've been on a long bus ride home when it didn't go our way. And I don't want that to happen again.'"
Chestnut Ridge showed it was worthy
The Lions could have wilted. Miley Anderson tripled off Britni Motter to open up the bottom of the first inning.
However, Motter was able to force a ground out and two flyouts to work out of the inning.
“That’s bulldog,” Lions coach Greg Lazor said. “She don’t pucker. She believes in herself and the girls behind her. She’s pitched out of jams before. Obviously, we don’t want to be in that position, but we knew we had a chance to fight out of it.”
The Lions (16-7) were in the state quarterfinals for the third straight season. Chestnut Ridge lost in the Class 3A quarterfinals in the previous two years.
Frye’s patience pays off
Frye broke the deadlock in the third inning. Jaidon Nogay reached on a fielder’s choice. Frye, who also started in the circle and finished with six strikeouts, then had to labor through a 12-pitch at-bat, after fouling off several pitches, she was able to smash a fly ball to left field.
Chesnut Ridge couldn’t make the catch and Nogay was able to score on the error.
Being that patient wasn’t easy for Frye.
“I'm usually a very aggressive hitter, so I don't give very many walks 'cause I don't like to sit and wait for pitches,” Frye said.”So that one was just trying to wait to get my pitch, but with a zero zero game and a runner on first base, I had to just be really patient there.”
Chestnut Ridge battles back
The Lions evened things up in the fourth inning thanks to a single from pinch hitter Serenity Oeser.
Natalie Short and Emma Callihan opened inning with singles. Callihan got doubled off when Bella Datillo flew out to first base.
Lazor chose to turn to Oeser for a spark.
“We’ve been doing it for the past five games, splitting it between those two,” Lazor said. “She’s a freshman who is coming in the second half of the season, hitting the ball better. She’s earned that right and position to have the opportunity.”
Oeser singled into right field to tie the game.
Newman puts Neshannock back on top
Callie Biondi came through with a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth. Payton Newman then delivered a double to give the Lancers the lead. Newman would later score when Brenna Frengel reached out on an error.
I was just looking to put the ball in play and I scored a runner, so that was also really good,” Newman said.
Neshannock stretched the lead to 5-1 in the fifth inning. Gabby Quinn opened with a home run and Gianna DeSalvo drove in Gianna Paglia with a double.
Lions late rally comes up short
The Lions left seven runners on base, including one in the seventh inning. Trailing 5-1, Oeser and Nikki Shippey opened with singles.
Following a groundout, Grace Lazor, who finished 4 for 4, singled the outfield to score Oeser. Ally Yarnell brought in another run on a groundout..
Motter then flew out to center field to end the game.
“Show them we aren’t intimidated and show them we feel and know we belong,” Lazor said.
“They saw we were real at least. They respected us, I believe.”
Looking for two more
Newman, a junior, would like to help Neshannock’s senior class reach 100 wins as a group. That would give them another state title in the process. Newman said the Lancers are a determined group.
”We work hard every single day of practice, and we want it more than anyone else does,” Newman said.
