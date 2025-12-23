The CFL’s Toronto Argonauts Tap a Pennsylvania High School Football Head Coach for Their Staff
Kiski Area’s football program will be seeking a new coach for the 2026 season. Colyn Haugh announced Tuesday afternoon on X that he was resigning his position to take a position with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League
The Cavaliers Reached the 2025 WPIAL Playoffs Despite a 4–7 Record
Haugh led the Cavaliers to a 4-7 record last season, finishing 3-3 in the WPIAL’s Class 5A Big East Conference.
The Cavaliers finished in a three-way tie for third place with Armstrong and Gateway. Thanks to the WPIAL’s tiebreaker system, the Cavaliers qualified for the playoffs.
Kiski lost in the first round to Shaler, 28-8.
“Although it was a short stint, I hope I was able to re-energize this program and make it one you can begin to be proud of again,” Haugh wrote.
Argonauts Look to Turn Things Around
Haugh will be moving on to an organization a year removed from winning its 19th Grey Cup. Toronto fell back a bit last season, finishing 5-13 overall and placing third place in the East Division.
Mike Miller’s Pittsburgh Ties Shape Argonauts’ Staff
The Argonauts are led by Pittsburgh native Mike Miller. Miller was hired as the 46th head coach in franchise history on Dec. 2. Miller has a long coaching history, including several stints with Robert Morris, a stop at Edinboro and Westminster. Miller also coached in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Miller graduated from Plum High School. He was the Argonaut’s quarterback coach on the 2022 and 2024 Grey Cup winning teams. Miller was the defensive line coach when Haugh played at Robert Morris in 2006.
Haugh Has an Extensive College Coaching Background
Haugh coached collegiately for 17 years before taking over at Kiski. The Robert Morris University graduate started his career as a graduate assistant for the Colonials in the 2007-08 seasons. He would later go on to coach at St. Francis (Pa.), Westminster and Edinboro.
Midseason Turnaround Kept Kiski in Playoff Hunt
Kiski lost four straight games after beating Knoch 21-0 during its season opener. The Cavaliers made the most of three consecutive home games following a loss on the road at Penn-Trafford.
Kiski collected wins over Franklin Regional, Latrobe and Armstrong to put itself in position to make the postseason. The Cavaliers' playoff loss was their 12th consecutive defeat in the postseason.
Kiski's last playoff when it beat Armstrong Central, 29-13, in 1990. The Cavaliers won their lone WPIAL championship in football back in 1971.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo