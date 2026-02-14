Pennsylvania Big 33 Roster Announced: Who Made the Team?
The Pennsylvania team will have some work to do at the 69th annual Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association Big 33 Classic. The Keystone state saw its streak of five consecutive wins over Maryland end with a 42-21 defeat last May at Cumberland Valley High School in Silver Springs Township.
This year's game will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 24th. Team Pennsylvania was announced today.
Who made the team?
Here's a list of the players who made the team by position.
Quarterback: Jack Kenneff, Manheim Townshp; Michael Eckart, Neshaminy.
Running back: Ty'Meere Wilkerson, Berwick; Rakhi Seville, Susquehanna Township.
Wide receiver: Ash Roberts, Roman Catholic; Daimear Coad, State College; Zaire Pollard, Imhotep Charter; Zikhere Leaks, Susquehanna Township; Blake Turner, Spring-Ford; Matt Pownall, North Penn.
Athlete: Hank Lustig, State College.
Offensive line: Jesse Moody, Imhotep Charter; Peter Bonnet, Avonworth; Braylen Price, Pine-Richland; David Czapp, Spring Grove; Max Cortes, Peters Township; Hussein Altharfi, Harrisburg; Carter Giberson, Southern Lehigh.
Tight end: Liam Fuller, Bishop McDevitt; Marcus Yeager, Trinity.
Defensive tackle: Justus Starks, Aliquippa; Antwan Smith-Ray, Jr., Roman Catholic;
Joseph Sondah, Imhotep Charter.
Defensive end: Amir Butler, Plymouth-Whitemarsh; TJ Sinkus, Downington West; Quicy Smith, Susquehanna Township.
Linebacker: Charles Belser, Imhotep Charter, Ryan Rowe, Pennridge; Angel Luciano III, Steelton-Highspire; Darren Jackson, Lansdale Catholic; Maurice Barnes, Bishop McDevitt.
Cornerback: Eyan Stead, Roman Catholic; Dajaun Webb, Pine-Richland; Myles Turner, Moon.
Safety: Justus Gaskin, Roman Catholic; Tyler Reinhart, Bishop McDevitt.
NB: Luis Martinez, Allentown Central Catholic.
Kicker: Brady Biscoe, Hempfield.
Punter: Nolan Carter, Wissahickon.
Long snapper: Rory Knipp, Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Coaches also named
The Pennsylvania team will be led by Gateway coach Don Holl. The assistants will be Ligonier Valley's Roger Beitel, Lackawanna Trail's Stever Jervis, Annville-Cloena's Matt Gingrich, Nativity BVM's Pat Mason, Philipsburg-Osceola's Jeff Vroman, Central Bucks South's Tom Hetrick and Brashear's Andrew Moore.
--Josh Rizzo