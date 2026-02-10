Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week - Feb. 10, 2026
The grind of the regular season in basketball is coming to an end in Pennsylvania. While no district does playoffs the same -- there will be plenty of high-intensity games soon on the horizon. Expect for there to be plenty of chaos as the playoffs approach.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Sal Colangelo of Franklin.
Here’s a look at the Pennsylvania winter sports athletes who had some of the best performances from last week. Vote on who you think did the best. All players are listed alphabetically based on their last name.
Noah Cohen, Upper Dublin Cardinals
Cohen made a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining to help the 5th seeded Cardinals upend top-seeded Plymouth Whitemarsh in the SOL Tournament semifinals. Cohen scored six points in the Cardinals’ 45-43 win.
Griffin Fisk, Susquehanna Sabers
Fisk scored 30 points in a 58-57 overtime loss to Wyoming Seminary and added 31 points in a win over Montrose last week. Fisk made three 3-pointers in the win over Montrose.
Kayla Holman, West Chester East Vikings
Holman, a freshman, appeared comfortable during the Ches-Mont League semifinal against Downingtown East. Holman scored a game-high 23 points to help the Vikings advance to the championship game for the second time in three seasons.
Haley Keane, Bradford Owls
Keane scored 21 points to help the Owls beat Ridgway 50-28.
Jude Rottmann, North Catholic Trojans
Rottmann was efficient from the free-throw line against Deer Lakes. Rottmann made 19 of his 21 attempts during an 81-77 come-from-behind win over the Lancers. North Catholic rallied from 13 points down entering the fourth quarter to help clinch a piece of the section title.
Landon Sallie, Big Spring Bulldogs
Sallie scored 33 points and helped Big Springs knock off Trinity. Sallie reached the 1,000-point milestone during the win.
Chase Smith, Franklin Regional Panthers
Smith picked up an important win at 139 pounds to help the Panthers win the PIAA Class 3A championship over Norwin, 29-24. Smith, who had lost to Brooks Blasko twice earlier this season, won 3-2 last Saturday.
Dylan Stohon, Forest Hills Rangers
Stohon scored a game-high 25 points to help the Rangers knock off Westmont Hilltop.
