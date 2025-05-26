Maryland Routs Pennsylvania in Big 33 Football Classic
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA – Tom Abel didn’t temper his expectations while building a roster for the Big 33 Football Classic. The man chosen to lead the Maryland side thought they would be able to mine the state to end their long losing skid to Pennsylvania.
The football players they were unable to unearth did more than just snap a five-game losing streak, which dated back to 2018. Maryland rolled past Pennsylvania, 42-21, on Sunday at Chapman Field, which was a record for the state’s largest margin of victory in the game.
Maryland’s previous high was 15 points, which came in a 35-20 win back in 1991.
“We’ve reached out to everybody,” Abel said. “This year, I’m a go-getter and my staff are go getters. We went after the best kids, wherever they were, from the Eastern Shore, whether they from West near Cumbderland or Southern Maryland, Baltimore area or the D.C. area. We didn’t care. We were taking anyone who wanted to play or put on for Maryland.”
Maryland outgained Pennsylvania 447-225 in total yards, including a 316-30 edge on the ground.
Maryland, which improved to 4-16 all-time against Pennsylvania, held a 35-7 edge early in the third quarter.
Maryland Was Off and Running
Maryland received the opening kickoff and made the most of it. Quarterback Evan Blouir of Patuxent High helped pilot a drive that went 11 plays and 75 yards. After Maryland ran more than 7 minutes off the game clock, Blouir cashed in for a score on a 1-yard run.
Abel, who wanted to play a physical style, wasn’t surprised his offense cashed in so quickly.
“I knew what we had, maybe they didn’t,” Abel said.
Pennsylvania didn’t do themselves any favors. The Keystone state ended its first drive with a lost fumble.
Maryland cashed that in for a touchdown five plays later when King Jones (Patuxent) caught a five-yard touchdown from Davon Smith Jr. (Mervo).
Pennsylvania coach Matt Ortega said he didn’t want to see his team get discouraged.
“We kept talking about the next play,” Ortega said. “I thought we had some chances to get back in the game.”
However, Maryland intercepted Pennsylvania quarterback Patrick Madden (Danville) on the next drive. Smith then scored on a 30-yard run to put Maryland ahead, 21-0.
Rules Cause Confusion
Maryland nearly had another interception on the next drive. However, Cameron Allen Jones (Aberdeen) had his interception called back when it was ruled Maryland was in an illegal formation. Madden then found Braden Reed (Pope John Paul II) for a 14-yard touchdown pass.
Pennsylvania’s joy was short-lived, however, as Maryland added another touchdown before halftime on an 88-yard run by Tijuan Reed (Forest Park).
Reed led all ball carriers with 113 yards.
Pennsylvania Can’t Rally Late
Pennsylvania threatened to make things interesting in the second half. Dominic Diaz-Ellis (Bishop McDevitt) hauled in a 24-yard pass from Madden to cut the lead to 35-14. Pennsylvania would score again early in the fourth quarter when Jy’aire Walls (Pittsburgh Central Catholic) threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Ziyyon Bredell (Abraham Lincoln).
However, Maryland's defense buckled down and wouldn't let Pennsylvania any closer.
Are Some of These Players Super Bowl Bound?
One of the things that makes the Big 33 Classic special and provides it with a claim that no other high school all-star football can match is that all 59 NFL Super Bowls have had at least one Big 33 alum competing in the contest.
The perfect streak was continued in February when A.J. Woods and Jahan Watson were part of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dotson, a graduate of Nazareth Area High School, played for Pennsylvania in the 2018 Big 33 game. Woods, who played Maryland in the 2019 Big 33 Contest, played his high school football at Northwest High.
