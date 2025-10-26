Pennsylvania District 9 High School Football Playoff brackets Released
There will plenty of upcoming excitement with Pennsylvania high school football. The district and subregional playoffs start this upcoming weekend. District 9 had one of the best postseason's in the district's history last season since the state playoffs were first contested in 1988.
Port Allegany and Central Clarion each reached the PIAA final before coming up just short in their respective classes. Will District 9 be able to crown its first-ever state champion this season?
Only time will tell. Here's a look at the upcoming matchups by class:
Class 5A Subregional (Combined with Districts 6 and 8)
No. 1. Hollidaysburg (10-0) vs. No. 4 Taylor Allderdice (4-5)
No. 2 DuBois (6-5) vs. No. 3 Mifflin County (6-4)
Class 4A Subregional (Combined with District 8)
Receiving bye: No. 1 Punxsutawney (9-1)
No. 2 Clearfield (7-3) vs No. 3 USO (7-2)
Class 3A
No. 1 Brockway (6-4) vs No. 2 St. Marys (4-6)
Class 2A Subregional (Combined with District 8)
Receiving bye: No. 1 Karns City
No. 2 Central Clarion (6-4) vs. No. 3 Perry (1-7)
Class 1A
Receiving bye: No. 1 Port Allegany
No. 2 Union/A-C Valley (9-1) vs. No. 7 Cameron County (6-4)
No. 3 Redbank Valley (6-4) vs. No. 6 Ridgway (5-5)
No. 4 Kane (8-2) vs. No. 4 Keystone (5-5)
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo