High School

Pennsylvania District 9 High School Football Playoff brackets Released

The football playoffs will kick off next week around the state.

Josh Rizzo

Port Allegany plays Fort Cherry in the Class 1A semifinals last season. The Gators are the top seed in the upcoming District 9 Class 1A postseason.
Port Allegany plays Fort Cherry in the Class 1A semifinals last season. The Gators are the top seed in the upcoming District 9 Class 1A postseason. / Paul Burdick

There will plenty of upcoming excitement with Pennsylvania high school football. The district and subregional playoffs start this upcoming weekend. District 9 had one of the best postseason's in the district's history last season since the state playoffs were first contested in 1988.

Port Allegany and Central Clarion each reached the PIAA final before coming up just short in their respective classes. Will District 9 be able to crown its first-ever state champion this season?

Only time will tell. Here's a look at the upcoming matchups by class:

Class 5A Subregional (Combined with Districts 6 and 8)

No. 1. Hollidaysburg (10-0) vs. No. 4 Taylor Allderdice (4-5)

No. 2 DuBois (6-5) vs. No. 3 Mifflin County (6-4)

Class 4A Subregional (Combined with District 8)

Receiving bye: No. 1 Punxsutawney (9-1)

No. 2 Clearfield (7-3) vs No. 3 USO (7-2)

Class 3A

No. 1 Brockway (6-4) vs No. 2 St. Marys (4-6)

Class 2A Subregional (Combined with District 8)

Receiving bye: No. 1 Karns City

No. 2 Central Clarion (6-4) vs. No. 3 Perry (1-7)

Class 1A

Receiving bye: No. 1 Port Allegany

No. 2 Union/A-C Valley (9-1) vs. No. 7 Cameron County (6-4)

No. 3 Redbank Valley (6-4) vs. No. 6 Ridgway (5-5)

No. 4 Kane (8-2) vs. No. 4 Keystone (5-5)

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

Published
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania