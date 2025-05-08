High School

Pennsylvania girls flag football rosters announced for Big 33 Classic

The two Pennsylvania teams — named after the Steelers and Eagles — will look forward to a second year in the competition squaring off against teams from Maryland representing the Ravens and Commanders

Josh Rizzo

Woodlan Hills senior Atiyah Walker, right, works with teammate Scoyna Taylor, middle, to try and grab Jeannette players' flag during an April game at Woodland Hills High School. Walker was one of the players chosen for the Steelers' team to play in the Big 33 Classic later this month.
The girls flag football rosters for the PFSCA's Big 33 football classic were released today.

The second Annual Big 33 Girls Flag Football Tournament will take place May 24–25 at Cumberland Valley High School’s Eagle View Middle School and Chapman Field.

High school girls flag football teams representing the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers,and Washington Commanders will once again compete for the Big 33 Girls Flag Championship. Each team has chosen a roster consisting of 22 high school female athletes, selected through competitive tryouts.

Here's a list of the girls chosen for the Steelers' team:

Safety - Trenity Arrington, Aliquippa; Meredith Huzjak, Upper St. Clair.

QBs - Shay Brown, Moon; Macey Casten, North Allegheny.

CB - Marina Comino, Marina Comino, North Catholic; Isabella LaQuinta, North Catholic; Saniya Rivers, McKeesport; Lily Snyder, Moon.

Rusher - Niamala Gajurel, Carrick; Makayla Starks, Obama Academy.

WR - Adrianna Glaze, Gateway; JoAnna Saad, North Hills; Jala Schoffstall, Bethel Park; Leah Skweres, North Allegheny

Center - Lilly Hudac, Seneca Valley; Hannah Sahr, Shaler

RB - Kamryn Hutching, Steel Valley; Ariyauna Trowell, Penn Hills.

Flex - Destiny Jones, Clairton; Maria Lewis, West Mifflin.

LB - Alexis Summers, Bishop Canevin; Atiyah Walker, Woodland Hills.

The Eagles' team will consist of the following players:

RB/DB - Francesa Brunkel, Archbishop Ryan; Caitlyn Peace, Pennridge; Casey Peace, Pennridge.

WR/DB - Maggie Burns, Pennsbury; Ava Jordan Pennsburg; Samiah Knight, Penn Wood, Chelsea McCarthy, Interboro; Tommi Shields, Imhotep Charter, Ary Tooles, Coatesville, Maura Tornetta, North Penn; Jamie Wojciechowski, Ridley.

WR/DL - Kait Cannon, Archbishop Ryan; Sophia Rosica, Pennridge.

WR/LB - Alessia DiDavide, Coatesville

OL/LB - Chloe Diienno, Gwenedd Mercy Academy

TE/LB - Ruth Duink, Academy at Palumbo; Addison Foster, Gwynedd Mercy Academy.

QB/DB - Maya Johnson, Abington; Ja'Mya Muhammad, Stem Academy at Showalter; Devin VanOsten, Lansdale Catholic.

WR - Rania Samake, Little Flower Catholic

