Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (9/29/2025)

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Aaliyah Arellano, so., Watsonville (California) flag football
Arellano accounted for six total touchdowns — four passing, two receiving — in a 39-0 shutout of Alvarez.
2. Alaina Auer, sr., Crestview (Ohio) volleyball
Auer notched 31 kills in a sweep of Brookfield.
3. Gentry Barker, jr., Lake Travis (Texas) volleyball
Barker had 21 kills, 11 digs and an ace in a four-set victory over Dripping Springs.
4. Kiera Baumann, so., Audubon (New Jersey) field hockey
Baumann tallied three goals and two assists as Audubon defeated Glassboro, 6-1.
5. Autumn Cassidy, so., Austin (Alabama) flag football
Cassidy accumulated 344 yards of total offense and threw five touchdowns in a 43-12 win over Bob Jones.
6. Keala Cicchino, sr., Kearny (New Jersey) soccer
Cicchino netted four goals — a new career-high — in a 5-0 shutout of Union City.
7. Camille Csernik, jr., Klein Oak (Texas) volleyball
Csernik piled up 28 kills, 11 digs, three aces and three blocks in a five-set victory over Tomball Memorial.
8. Tessa Dodd, sr., Laramie (Wyoming) volleyball
Dodd, a Kansas commit, recorded her 1,000th career kill as Laramie won three matches on the opening day of the Casper Invitational.
9. Dana Faga, jr., Armijo (California) flag football
Faga had 10 flag pulls and scored a touchdown as Armijo blanked West Campus, 22-0.
10. Mailee Hilburn, jr., Anacortes (Washington) soccer
Hilburn scored four goals in a 5-1 win over Squalicum.
11. Parker Krajsa, sr., Berks Catholic (Pennsylvania) field hockey
Krajsa finished with three goals and three assists in a 6-0 shutout of Reading.
12. Addison McDonald, sr., Gaylord (Michigan) volleyball
McDonald eclipsed the 500 career kills mark in a straight-sets loss to Traverse City West.
13. Fallon Passanante, sr., Fargo Davies (North Dakota) volleyball
Passanante led the way with 21 kills in a straight-sets win over Fargo North.
14. Alexzandria Richardson, jr., St. Charles North (Illinois) flag football
Richardson dominated on both sides of the ball in a 29-26 loss to Fremd, recording 19 flag pulls and an interception with 128 yards of total offense and a touchdown.
15. Sophia Schaffer, jr., Northwestern Lehigh (Pennsylvania) soccer
Schaffer scored five goals in an 8-0 shutout of Saucon Valley.
16. Elle Sossong, so., Spring-Ford (Pennsylvania) volleyball
Sossong had 23 kills, six digs, two blocks and two aces in a sweep of Pope John Paul II. Teammate Lila Olsen added 22 kills.
17. Samaya Taylor-Jenkins, sr., Hamilton (Arizona) flag football
Taylor-Jenkins caught four touchdown passes in a 48-7 win over Canyon View.
