Pennsylvania High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 13-14, 2026
The 2026 Pennsylvania high school boys basketball state playoffs continue on Friday, March 13th with Quarterfinal games for all divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the PIAA high school boys basketball playoffs. The state championships begin March 19th.
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
High Point Baptist Academy vs. Coventry Christian - 3/13
Sankofa Freedom Academy vs. York Country Day - 3/13
Conestoga Christian vs. Neighborhood Academy - 3/13
Elk County Catholic vs. Erie First Christian Academy - 3/13
CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
Delone Catholic vs. Old Forge - 3/14
Paul Robeson vs. United Valley - 3/14
Sewickley Academy vs. McConnellsburg - 3/14
Jeannette vs. Mercyhurst Prep - 3/14
CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
West Catholic vs. Riverside - 3/14
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Warrior Run - 3/14
Trinity vs. Forest Hills - 3/14
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Westmont Hilltop - 3/14
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
Bishop McDevitt vs. Lewisburg - 3/13
Devon Prep vs. Scranton Prep - 3/13
Carver High School of Engineering & Science vs. North Catholic - 3/13
Deer Lakes vs. Obama Academy of International Studies - 3/13
CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic vs. Springfield - 3/13
Upper Moreland vs. Neumann-Goretti - 3/13
West York Area vs. Moon Area - 3/13
Chartiers Valley vs. Greater Johnstown - 3/13
CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
Plymouth Whitemarsh vs. Father Judge - 3/14
Imhotep Charter vs. Parkland - 3/14
Central Dauphin vs. New Castle - 3/14
Central Catholic vs. Upper St. Clair - 3/14
