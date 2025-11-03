Pennsylvania High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - November 3, 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs continue on Thursday, November 6, with two games in Round 2.
All other Round 2 games will be played November 7-8.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Pennsylvania high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 4.
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 2
Fort Cherry vs. Neshannock - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Laurel vs. Chartiers-Houston - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Clairton vs. Jeannette - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin vs. Frazier - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Wilmington Area vs. Cambridge Springs - 11/08 and 7 p.m.
Greenville vs. Reynolds - 11/08 and 7 p.m.
Port Allegany vs. Keystone - 11/08 and 1 p.m.
Redbank Valley vs. Union/AC Valley Co-Op - 11/08 and 1 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Homer-Center - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Juniata Valley vs. Claysburg-Kimmel - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Meyersdale vs. Conemaugh Township - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Westinghouse - BYE
York Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Morrisville vs. Belmont Charter - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Line Mountain vs. Montgomery - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Lackawanna Trail vs. Tri-Valley - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 2
Karns City vs. Central Clarion (Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion) - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Farrell vs. Mercyhurst Prep - 11/08 and 7 p.m.
Bishop McCort vs. Marion Center - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Richland vs. Bellwood-Antis - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle vs. Mohawk Area - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
South Allegheny vs. Washington - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Western Beaver vs. Apollo Ridge - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Steel Valley vs. Ellwood City - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Steelton-Highspire vs. Halifax - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge vs. Berlin Brothersvalley - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Southern Columbia Area vs. Bloomsburg - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Warrior Run vs. Troy - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
Schuylkill Haven vs. Northern Lehigh - 11/08 and 7 p.m.
Williams Valley vs. Minersville - 11/08 and 6 p.m.
Bristol vs. Lansdale Catholic - 11/08 and 11 a.m.
Lakeland vs. Dunmore - 11/07 and 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 2
Avonworth vs. Freeport - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward vs. North Catholic - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Imani Christian Academy vs. Hopewell - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Central Valley vs. Highlands - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Brockway — BYE
Penn Cambria vs. Huntingdon - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Hickory vs. Fort LeBoeuf - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Sharon vs. North East - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Neumann-Goretti vs. John Bartram - 11/08 at 12:00 p.m.
Berks Catholic vs. Bermudian Springs - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Annville-Cleona vs. Trinity - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Mifflinburg vs. Montoursville - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Berwick vs. Scranton Prep - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Tamaqua - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Northwestern Lehigh vs. North Schuylkill - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 2
Susquehanna Township vs. Eastern Lebanon County - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Wyomissing vs. Lampeter-Strasburg - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
West York Area vs. Middletown - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Twin Valley vs. West Perry - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Oil City — BYE
Punxsutawney vs. Clearfield - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
McKeesport vs. Thomas Jefferson - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Aliquippa vs. New Castle - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Southern Lehigh vs. Blue Mountain - 11/06 at 6:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Allentown Central Catholic - 11/06 at 6:30 p.m.
Juniata vs. Bellefonte - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Shamokin Area vs. Jersey Shore - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Pope John Paul II vs. Bishop Shanahan - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
North Pocono vs. Dallas - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Cardinal O'Hara vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic - 11/09 at 2:00 p.m.
CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 2
Pine-Richland vs. Shaler Area - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Moon Area - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Peters Township vs. Bethel Park - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Woodland Hills vs. Upper St. Clair - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
New Oxford vs. Spring Grove - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Solanco vs. Warwick - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Conestoga Valley vs. Exeter Township - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt vs. Mechanicsburg - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Abington Heights vs. Delaware Valley - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Hollidaysburg vs. DuBois - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Roman Catholic vs. Olney - 11/08 at 3:00 p.m.
Whitehall vs. Pocono Mountain West - 11/08 at 6:00 p.m.
Springfield vs. Penncrest - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Strath Haven vs. Unionville - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Chester vs. Garnet Valley - 11/08 at 2:00 p.m.
Bayard Rustin vs. Kennett - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 2
Central York vs. Cedar Cliff - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Wilson vs. William Penn - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Harrisburg vs. Central Dauphin - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Manheim Township vs. Hempfield - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
McDowell vs. State College - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre vs. Williamsport - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Canon-McMillan - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
North Allegheny vs. Norwin - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Easton vs. Liberty - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Parkland vs. Nazareth - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
La Salle College — BYE
Pennridge vs. Downingtown East - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Coatesville vs. Council Rock South - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
North Penn vs. Souderton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Owen J. Roberts vs. Neshaminy - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.