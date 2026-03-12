Pennsylvania High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 13-14, 2026
The 2026 Pennsylvania high school girls basketball state playoffs continue on Friday, March 13, with Quarterfinal games for all divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the PIAA high school girls basketball playoffs. The state championships begin on March 19th.
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
Delaware County Christian vs. Benton - 03/14
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional vs. Linville Hill - 03/14
Williamsburg vs. Bishop Carroll - 03/14
Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy vs. Bishop Guilfoyle - 03/14
CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
Mountain View vs. Southern Columbia Area - 03/13
Neshannock vs. Kennedy Catholic - 03/13
Bishop McCort vs. Wilmington Area - 03/13
Schuylkill Haven vs. Holy Redeemer - 03/13
CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
Holy Redeemer vs. Schuylkill Haven - 03/13
Dunmore vs. Hughesville - 03/13
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Trinity - 03/13
Central Cambria vs. Shady Side Academy - 03/13
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
Scranton Prep vs. Susquehanna Township - 03/14
Neumann-Goretti vs. Central Columbia - 03/14
Oakland Catholic vs. Penn Cambria - 03/14
North Catholic vs. Blackhawk - 03/14
CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
Crestwood vs. Lampeter-Strasburg - 03/14
Archbishop Wood vs. Bethlehem Catholic - 03/14
York Suburban vs. Peters Township - 03/14
Baldwin vs. South Fayette - 03/14
CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
Hazleton vs. Upper Dublin - 03/13
Archbishop Carroll vs. Red Lion - 03/13
Altoona vs. Cardinal O'Hara - 03/13
Canon-McMillan vs. Dallastown - 03/13
