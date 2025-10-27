Pennsylvania High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
PIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Line Mountain (10-0)
2. Fort Cherry (9-0)
3. Clairton (9-1)
4. Meyersdale (8-1)
5. Port Allegany (8-0)
6. Lackawanna Trail (8-1)
7. Bishop Guilfoyle (6-1)
8. Laurel (7-0)
9. Belmont Charter (7-1)
10. California (9-1)
11. Bishop Canevin (4-2)
12. South Side (7-1)
13. Claysburg-Kimmel (8-2)
14. Leechburg (6-2)
15. Westinghouse (5-2)
16. Marian Catholic (6-2)
17. Montgomery (9-1)
18. Wilmington Area (6-3)
19. Kane (7-2)
20. Juniata Valley (7-2)
21. Bentworth (8-2)
22. Jefferson-Morgan (7-2)
23. Homer-Center (6-3)
24. Windber (5-3)
25. Greenville (7-1)
PIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Schuylkill Haven (9-0)
2. Southern Columbia Area (8-1)
3. Karns City (8-2)
4. Cambria Heights (9-1)
5. River Valley (9-1)
6. Richland (8-0)
7. Williams Valley (7-1)
8. Marion Center (9-1)
9. Bishop McCort (8-0)
10. Bloomsburg (8-1)
11. Farrell (6-2)
12. Lakeland (9-1)
13. Seton LaSalle (7-1)
14. Troy (9-1)
15. Palisades (7-3)
16. Tussey Mountain (7-3)
17. South Allegheny (8-1)
18. Warrior Run (8-2)
19. Lansdale Catholic (7-2)
20. Minersville (6-2)
21. Steel Valley (5-3)
22. Pen Argyl (7-1)
23. Mt. Union (7-2)
24. Halifax (7-2)
25. Clarion Area (2-1)
PIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Avonworth (10-0)
2. Notre Dame-Green Pond (8-0)
3. Berwick (10-0)
4. Northwestern Lehigh (10-0)
5. Wyoming Area (9-1)
6. Imani Christian Academy (9-1)
7. North East (7-0)
8. Mifflinburg (8-2)
9. North Catholic (8-2)
10. Elizabeth Forward (9-1)
11. Hickory (6-1)
12. Montoursville (8-2)
13. Southmoreland (9-1)
14. Huntingdon (6-1)
15. Penn Cambria (8-1)
16. North Schuylkill (6-3)
17. Oil City (8-1)
18. Brockway (6-3)
19. Berks Catholic (7-2)
20. Fort LeBoeuf (6-3)
21. Neumann-Goretti (5-2)
22. Forest Hills (6-3)
23. Trinity (7-3)
24. Highlands (7-3)
25. Corry (6-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Punxsutawney (9-1)
2. Susquehanna Township (8-0)
3. Twin Valley (10-0)
4. Wyomissing (8-1)
5. West York Area (9-1)
6. North Pocono (10-0)
7. Shamokin Area (10-0)
8. Southern Lehigh (9-1)
9. Albert Gallatin (9-0)
10. Thomas Jefferson (8-2)
11. General McLane (8-1)
12. McKeesport (7-3)
13. Bethlehem Catholic (6-3)
14. Cardinal O'Hara (6-2)
15. West Perry (8-2)
16. Jersey Shore (7-3)
17. Mars (7-2)
18. Athens (8-1)
19. New Castle (8-2)
20. Lampeter-Strasburg (6-3)
21. Blue Mountain (6-3)
22. Montour (7-3)
23. Pope John Paul II (7-2)
24. Archbishop Ryan (6-2)
25. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (5-4)
PIAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Hollidaysburg (10-0)
2. New Oxford (10-0)
3. Peters Township (9-0)
4. Conestoga Valley (10-0)
5. Springfield (9-0)
6. Roman Catholic (6-3)
7. Chester (9-0)
8. Solanco (9-1)
9. Warwick (8-2)
10. Bayard Rustin (8-2)
11. Penn-Trafford (9-1)
12. Pine-Richland (8-1)
13. Whitehall (8-1)
14. Moon Area (7-3)
15. Woodland Hills (8-2)
16. Bishop McDevitt (7-2)
17. Exeter Township (8-2)
18. Mechanicsburg (8-1)
19. Upper St. Clair (7-3)
20. Aliquippa (6-3)
21. Wissahickon (9-1)
22. Spring Grove (7-3)
23. Lower Dauphin (6-2)
24. Abington Heights (6-2)
25. Muhlenberg (8-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. La Salle College (7-1)
2. Easton (10-0)
3. Central Catholic (8-1)
4. Downingtown West (8-2)
5. Parkland (8-0)
6. Central York (9-1)
7. Harrisburg (9-0)
8. Coatesville (7-2)
9. North Penn (8-2)
10. Pennridge (9-1)
11. St. Joseph's Prep (4-4)
12. Council Rock South (9-1)
13. Downingtown East (6-3)
14. Nazareth (6-3)
15. Central Bucks West (7-3)
16. Souderton (8-2)
17. Wilson (8-2)
18. North Allegheny (7-3)
19. Owen J. Roberts (7-1)
20. State College (7-2)
21. Liberty (6-3)
22. Norwin (7-2)
23. Neshaminy (7-3)
24. Spring-Ford (5-4)
25. Plymouth Whitemarsh (7-3)