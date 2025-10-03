High School

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — October 3, 2025

Get PIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continues October 3, 2025

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Nazareth vs Whitehall
Scenes from Nazareth vs Whitehall / Dan Zimmerman

There are 243 high school football games are scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, October 3, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.

One marquee matchup to look out for will be Owen J. Roberts taking the road to play Boyertown. This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.

Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3, 2025

PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

Class 6A has 51 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Butler vs University.

View full 6A scoreboard

PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

PIAA Class 5A features 62 games across the state. One key contest to note is Upper Merion Area vs Upper Perkiomen.

View full 5A scoreboard

PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

PIAA Class 4A features 69 games across the state, Southern Lehigh vs Tamaqua being one of the highlights.

View full 4A scoreboard

PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

PIAA Class 3A features 58 games across the state. Southern Columbia Area vs Mifflinburg will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.

View full 3A scoreboard

PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

PIAA Class 2A features 67 games across the state. Check out Holy Cross vs Riverside.

View full 2A scoreboard

PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

PIAA Class 1A features 53 games across the state. Springdale vs Clairton will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.

View full 1A scoreboard

