Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — October 31, 2025

Get PIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs continue on October 31, 2025

Nazareth vs Whitehall
Nazareth vs Whitehall / Dan Zimmerman

There are 122 high school football games scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, October 31, continuing the 2025 high school football postseason. You can follow every game live on our Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.

One marquee matchup to look out for will be Emmaus vs Easton. This contest will be one of the many highlights of the week.

Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31, 2025

PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

Class 6A has 15 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Cedar Crest vs Cedar Cliff.

View full 6A scoreboard

PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

PIAA Class 5A features 21 games across the state. One key contest to note is Oxford vs Kennett.

View full 5A scoreboard

PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

PIAA Class 4A features 18 games across the state, Dallas vs Valley View being one of the highlights.

View full 4A scoreboard

PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

PIAA Class 3A features 18 games across the state. Oil City vs General McLane will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.

View full 3A scoreboard

PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

PIAA Class 2A features 29 games across the state. Check out Dunmore vs Riverside.

View full 2A scoreboard

PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

PIAA Class 1A features 23 games across the state. Eisenhower vs Farrell will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.

View full 1A scoreboard

