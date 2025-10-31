Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — October 31, 2025
There are 122 high school football games scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, October 31, continuing the 2025 high school football postseason. You can follow every game live on our Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be Emmaus vs Easton. This contest will be one of the many highlights of the week.
Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31, 2025
PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
Class 6A has 15 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Cedar Crest vs Cedar Cliff.
PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
PIAA Class 5A features 21 games across the state. One key contest to note is Oxford vs Kennett.
PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
PIAA Class 4A features 18 games across the state, Dallas vs Valley View being one of the highlights.
PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
PIAA Class 3A features 18 games across the state. Oil City vs General McLane will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
PIAA Class 2A features 29 games across the state. Check out Dunmore vs Riverside.
PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
PIAA Class 1A features 23 games across the state. Eisenhower vs Farrell will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
