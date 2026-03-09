Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week - March 10, 2026

The state playoffs are starting to take shape as Pennsylvania’s version of March Madness is progressing toward the quarterfinals. Plenty of players helped their school set new marks in school history and helped push their programs toward a trip to Hershey.

Wrestlers were able to collect a number of trophies. Here’s a look at some athletes from around the state who turned in strong performances last week. Vote on who you thought did best.

Isac Amell, Port Allegany Gators

Amell scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Gators rally from a 14-point deficit to beat Bishop McCort in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A boys basketball playoffs. It was the first time in school history the team won a state playoff game.

Gio Barna, Crestwood Comets

Barna scored 19 points to help the Comers hold off a late rally from Holy Ghost Prep and escape with a two-point win in the state playoffs.

Bo Bassett, Bishop McCort Crushers

Bassett’s highly-anticipated matchup with Montgomery’s Brandt Harer, who set Pennsylvania's all-time wins record, in the 145-pound PIAA Class 2A final turned out to be a dud. Bassett controlled the match before securing a first-round pin.

Bassett, a Virginia Tech recruit, wrapped up his high school career with a 170-0 record and he was a three-time state champion.

Aubrey Brown, Belle Vernon Leopards

Brown finished with a double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to help the Leopards win their first PIAA Class 4A playoff game in 28 seasons by knocking off District 9 champion Clearfield.

Packy Doherty, Scranton Prep Cavaliers

Doherty finished with 25 points and scored 19 in the second half of the Cavaliers’ win over Schuylkill Valley in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs.

Horger dominated the state bracket at 106 pounds. She won all four of her matches at the state tournament in quick fashion to collect her third state championship. Horger, who is 107-2 in her career, won in the state final by beating Corry’s Finley Fourspring by tech fall in 2:33.

Grayson Kegerries, Chambersburg Trojans

Kegerries scored a team-high 19 points to help the Trojans knock off Coatesville in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs.

Kirsten Milliken, Marple Newtown Tigers

Milliken scored a personal high of 23 points to help the Tigers get past Freire Charter during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs. It was the program’s second-ever win in the state playoffs.

Zaelinh Nguyen-Moore, Altoona Mountain Lions

Nguyen-Moore scored a team-high 23 points to help the Lions knock off Norwin in overtime during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs.

Adam Waters, Faith Christian Academy Lions

Waters became the 15th wrestler in Pennsylvania history to capture a fourth PIAA championship by beating Tyrone’s Kyle Scott 4-1 to win the 189 pound final in Class 2A. Waters, an Ohio State commit, wrapped up his high school career with a 166-7 record. He was also part of four Lions’ teams that captured the duals championship.

