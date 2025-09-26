Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — September 26, 2025
There are 247 high school football games are scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, September 26, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be Gonzaga taking the road to play Malvern Prep. This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.
Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26, 2025
PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
Class 6A has 51 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by East Stroudsburg South vs Freedom.
PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
PIAA Class 5A features 59 games across the state. One key contest to note is Upper St. Clair vs Peters Township.
PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
PIAA Class 4A features 69 games across the state, Cardinal O'Hara vs Monsignor Bonner being one of the highlights.
PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
PIAA Class 3A features 61 games across the state. North Schuylkill vs Northwestern Lehigh will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
PIAA Class 2A features 64 games across the state. Look out for Conemaugh Township vs Marion Center.
PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
PIAA Class 1A features 50 games across the state. South Side vs Monessen will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
