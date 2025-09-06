Pennsylvania High School Football: Week 2 Quick Reactions
Here are some quick reactions to Week 2 of the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season.
Port Allegany Wins a Rare Battle of Defending PIAA Finalists
Port Allegany won what was a rare battle in District IX football history, the first-ever meeting between defending PIAA finalists. The Gators and Central Clarion both made the trip to Mechanicsburg last season.
Port Allegany showed it still had plenty of punching, scoring the final two touchdowns in a 27-14 win.
Gators running back Aiden Bliss ran for 201 yards and scored three touchdowns. Bliss also threw an 87-yard touchdown pass to Kellen Veilleux.
Alex Love scored a 30-yard rushing touchdown for Central Clarion (1-2). Port Allegany (3-0) reached the Class 1A final last season.
Penn State Kemon Spell Leaves with an Injury During Title Rematch
Penn State commit and McKeesport junior Kemon Spell sat out of the Tigers’ loss to Peters Township as a precaution last week. He didn’t make it to the end of the first quarter in a 16-7 loss to Thomas Jefferson Friday night.
Spell hurt his ankle and hobbled off, though he wrote on X that he plans to make a quick return.
“Will be back in a batter shape and form when I come back,” Spell wrote.
Despite Spell’s exit, McKeesport’s defense kept the game close. Thomas Jefferson, which beat McKeesport in the WPIAL Class 4A title game last season, scored the go-ahead touchdown with 52 seconds remaining when Harrison Kolling scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 52 seconds remaining in the game.
Harrisburg Beats State College in Double Overtime
The Cougars lost a 14-point lead in the final four minutes of regulation, but were able to survive and win a battle of unbeaten 6A teams, 48-45, in double overtime.
Harrisburg quarterback Jaiyon Lewis scored the walk-off touchdown for the Cougars. The Little Lions fell to 2-1.
Notre Dame Green Pond Holds On
The Crusaders needed to dig in during the closing seconds to pick up a 21-20 win over North Schuylkill. Notre Dame Green Pond halted a 2-point conversion with 58 seconds remaining to pick up a victory.
The Spartans had cut the deficit to one point when Luke Miller caught a 26-yard touchdown pass.
Tyrone Beats Central for the First Time in Six Years
The Golden Eagles forced six turnovers to earn a 28-6 win over the Dragons. This was the first time Tyrone beat Central since 2018.
Avonworth Knocks off Aliquippa
The Antelopes are the defending WPIAL Class 3A champions. But Avonworth’s 23-7 road win over Aliquippa may resonate more than most of its other victories this season. There is something different that comes with knocking off Aliquippa (1-1).
Avonworth (3-0) won behind two touchdowns from Dimrti Velisaris.
Prodigal Son Returns
Super Bowl champion and current Eagles running back Saquon Barkley returned to his roots to see Whitehall beat East Stroudsburg 62-21 Friday night. The Zephyrs took control of the game in the first half, building a 35-7 lead by halftime.
