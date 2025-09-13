Pennsylvania High School Football Week 3: Quick Reactions
It's time to fear the Avonworth Antelopes. The defending WPIAL Class 3A champion and PIAA runner-up collected another dominant win over a 4A program Friday night.
Avonworth handed defending champion Thomas Jefferson its first loss, 27-14. It was the first time this season the Antelopes had allowed more than seven points. In Week 2, Avonworth dominated another traditional power Aliquippa, 23-7.
Antelopes quarterback Carson Bellinger threw for 237 yards in the win. Avonworth limited Jaguars tailback Tyler Eber to 62 yards on 14 carries. Eber had 348 rushing yards in Thomas Jefferson's first three games.
Falcon Knights make history
Union A-C Valley came together a decade ago to make sure both schools had enough players to sustain a program. The Falcon Knights made history during their collaboration Friday night, beating Cameron County 36-12 at home.
Max Gallagher ran for 132 yards and scored two touchdowns for Union A-C Valley in the win.
Scranton Prep erases deficit in wild win
The Cavaliers were staring at a 31-7 deficit in the third quarter against Delaware Valley. Once Scranton Prep figured things out, its offense never stopped putting points on the board. The Cavaliers scored 42 unanswered to beat Delaware Valley 49-44.
Will McPartland threw two touchdown passes and ran for five more to help the Cavaliers win their record to 1-3.
Gettysburg overcomes errors to grab win
The Warriors didn't have an easy time moving forward against Northern York. Gettysburg had to overcome 20 penalties to pick up a 38-20 win over the Polar Bears.
The Warriors were able to find plenty of room to operate on the ground. Grant Johnson scored four touchdowns to help Gettysburg improve to 2-2.
Gateway avoids 0-4 start
The Gators leaned on a freshman quarterback, Mayson Mitchell, to get their season back on track. Mitchell had the growing pains of a young players, tossing three interceptions, but he also threw three touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard run to help Gateway beat Kiski Area, 34-31.
The Gators had started the season 0-3 for the first time since 2014 and for the first time under veteran coach Don Holl. Shawn Moorefield also scored a pair of touchdowns for the Gators. Mitchell, who was called into action after their starting quarterback was lost to a season-ending injury, passed for 258 yards.
McDowell gets on the board
Brady Bonsell scored four touchdowns to help the Trojans earn their first win of the season, 37-7, over Erie High School. McDowell improved to 1-3 on the season.
