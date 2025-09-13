High School

Pennsylvania High School Football Week 3: Quick Reactions

Avonworth continues to beat traditional powers; the Antelopes have collected wins over Aliquippa and Thomas Jefferson during the past two weeks

Aliquippa running back Cameron Cannon (7) gets wrapped up by Avonworth defensive back Cooper Scharding (5) and Brayden Wiles (26) during Aliquippa and Avonworth's non-conference matchup Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at Heinz Field in Aliquippa, Pa.
It's time to fear the Avonworth Antelopes. The defending WPIAL Class 3A champion and PIAA runner-up collected another dominant win over a 4A program Friday night.

Avonworth handed defending champion Thomas Jefferson its first loss, 27-14. It was the first time this season the Antelopes had allowed more than seven points. In Week 2, Avonworth dominated another traditional power Aliquippa, 23-7.

Antelopes quarterback Carson Bellinger threw for 237 yards in the win. Avonworth limited Jaguars tailback Tyler Eber to 62 yards on 14 carries. Eber had 348 rushing yards in Thomas Jefferson's first three games.

Falcon Knights make history

Union A-C Valley came together a decade ago to make sure both schools had enough players to sustain a program. The Falcon Knights made history during their collaboration Friday night, beating Cameron County 36-12 at home.

Max Gallagher ran for 132 yards and scored two touchdowns for Union A-C Valley in the win.

Scranton Prep erases deficit in wild win

The Cavaliers were staring at a 31-7 deficit in the third quarter against Delaware Valley. Once Scranton Prep figured things out, its offense never stopped putting points on the board. The Cavaliers scored 42 unanswered to beat Delaware Valley 49-44.

Will McPartland threw two touchdown passes and ran for five more to help the Cavaliers win their record to 1-3.

Gettysburg overcomes errors to grab win

The Warriors didn't have an easy time moving forward against Northern York. Gettysburg had to overcome 20 penalties to pick up a 38-20 win over the Polar Bears.

The Warriors were able to find plenty of room to operate on the ground. Grant Johnson scored four touchdowns to help Gettysburg improve to 2-2.

Gateway quarterback Mayson Mitchell recovers a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Gators' 34-31 win over Kiski Area Friday night at Anitmarino Stadium in Monroeville. / Josh Rizzo

Gateway avoids 0-4 start

The Gators leaned on a freshman quarterback, Mayson Mitchell, to get their season back on track. Mitchell had the growing pains of a young players, tossing three interceptions, but he also threw three touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard run to help Gateway beat Kiski Area, 34-31.

The Gators had started the season 0-3 for the first time since 2014 and for the first time under veteran coach Don Holl. Shawn Moorefield also scored a pair of touchdowns for the Gators. Mitchell, who was called into action after their starting quarterback was lost to a season-ending injury, passed for 258 yards.

McDowell gets on the board

Brady Bonsell scored four touchdowns to help the Trojans earn their first win of the season, 37-7, over Erie High School. McDowell improved to 1-3 on the season.

