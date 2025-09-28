Pennsylvania High School Football Week 5 Quick Reactions
The race for the WPIAL Class 5A title is going to be a brutal road to the top. Four teams from the district are ranked in the top 10 of the state.
Peters Township made sure to put forward its case for a higher postseason seed Friday night. The Indians won a battle of unbeaten teams by holding off Upper St. Clair at home. Peters Township forced an incompletion on fourth-and-two at its own 12-line to hold on for a 24-20 win.
Indians quarterback Nolan DiLucia threw for 277 yards and two scores for Peters Township.
Panthers quarterback Ethan Hellmann also had a strong performance, throwing for 308 yards and two touchdowns.
The other WPIAL teams ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A are defending champion Pine-Richland and Woodland Hills.
Minersville knocks off Marian Catholic
UCF commit Dante Carr overcame two interceptions to help the Miners hand Marian Catholic their first loss of the season. Carr threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns to help Minersville win 38-7.
Carr also piled up 146 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown.
Montgomery wins Old Shoe Trophy for first time since 2018
The Red Raiders leaned on a balanced rushing attack to beat rival Muncy Friday night. Parker Persing led Montgomery’s rushing attack with 97 yards and a score. Josh Knoebel added 90 yards and two touchdowns.
Last season, Muncy won 41-7.
Eisenhower collects fifth consecutive win
The Knights have turned things around since a 60-25 loss to Reynolds to open the season. Eisenhower leaned on a strong running performance from Logan Penley to knock off Union City, 48-6.
Penley rushed for 126 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Westinghouse clinches City League crown
The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) scored 30 unanswered points to pull away from Allderdice and clich a share of the City League title. Westinghouse won 44-16 on Thursday.
Bulldogs sophomore quarterback Zahir Ismaeli threw for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the win for Westinghouse.
Bald Eagle wins Curtin Bowl
Eagles receiver Luke Hosband changed the momentum for Bald Eagle at Rogers stadium. He caught two touchdown passes and allowed Bald Eagle to trip up Bellefonte, 19-14.
Meyersdale beats Berlin Brothersvalley for first time since 2019
The Red Raiders improved to 5-1 by blanking Berlin Brothersvalle. Spencer Whitfield scored the game’s lone touchdown.
The Red Raiders finished with 176 rushing yards on 43 carries.
