Pennsylvania High School Football Week 8 Rewind

Pine-Richland wins big; North Pocono claims title in OT; Faust top 2,000 yards and more

Clairton's Brandon Murphy celebrates after a teammate scored a touchdown during the Bears' 66-0 win over Riverview Saturday at Riverside Park in Oakmont. Clairton improved to 7-1 with the win.
Pine-Richland didn’t just pick up a confidence building win over rival North Allegheny. The Rams scored 51 points in the first half en route to a 67-0 win Friday in a non-conference at home. Pine-Richland (8-1) never let the Tigers feel comfortable.

The Rams scored 27 points in the first quarter against North Allegheny (7-2). Florida State commit Jay Timmons scored twice in the first quarter for Pine-Richland.

Rams quarterback Aaron “Oobi” Strader finished with 223 passing yards.

Overtime stop give North Pocono the title

Chase Zimmerman halted Mike Iuzzolino two yards short of the goal line in overtime to help North Pocono halt Delaware Valley in overtime, 28-21. Josiah Gray scored the touchdown in overtime that helped the Trojans earn the Lackawanna Football Confernece Division I championship.

Iuzzolino led Delware Valley with 172 rushing yards on 23 carries. Cole West had 208 yards on 21 carries for North Pocono.

Caiden Faust tops 2,000 rushing yards

Penn Argyl’s Caiden Faust surpassed the 2,000-rushing yard mark with a 2-yard carry on the first play of the game. Faust would go on to finish with 95 rushing yards in a 37-20 win over Catasauqua

Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg to battle for title

Rece Miller scored the only touchdown to help Mechanicsburg (8-1, 7-1) defeat Hershey 7-0 to set up a first-place battle with Shippensburg in the Keystone Division of the Mid-Penn Conference. The Greyhounds (7-2, 7-1) handed Northern York a 28-7 loss.

Bishop McCort improves to 9-0

The Crushers picked up a wild win over Forest Hills. Bishop McCort put up 73 points in a game that saw 120 combined points.

McCort will play Bishop Guilfoyle in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship game this weekend at Saint Francis University.

St. Joseph’s Prep reaches improves to 4-4

The Hawks challenge themselves by taking on tough opponents outside of Pennsylvania. That opens St. Joseph’s Prep up to having an ugly record. The Hawks improved to 4-4 by beating Bonner Prendergast 56-14 on Saturday.

Pittsburgh City League championship will be a rematch

Westinghouse shook off a pair of consecutive losses to Karns City and University Prep by bouncing back to beat Allderdice 26-6 in the City League semifinals. The Bulldogs, who are heading to the final for the eight consecutive year and seeking a fourth straight final, will have a familiar opponent.

Westinghouse will have to take on University Prep next Saturday. The Eagles beat Westinghouse 20-14 two weeks ago.

Karns City halts Punxsutawney’s unbeaten season

The Chucks didn’t get much relief from the Gremlins. When the two teams met in September, Punxsutawney was able to escape with a three-point win. 

The Gremlins scored on the first play from scrimmage, a 80-yard touchdown run by Owen Heginbotham, which kicked off a wild game Karns City won 35-23.

The two teams combined for 829 yards of offense.

