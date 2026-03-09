Pennsylvania High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 10, 2026
The 2026 Pennsylvania high school girls basketball state playoffs begin on Tuesday, March 10, with second-round games for all divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the PIAA high school girls basketball playoffs. The state championships begin on March 19th.
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Second Round
New Covenant Christian vs. Delaware County Christian - 03/11
Philadelphia Montgomery Christian Academy vs. Benton - 03/11
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional vs. Motivation - 03/11
Linville Hill vs. Southern Fulton - 03/11
Williamsburg vs. Elk County Catholic - 03/11
Farrell vs. Bishop Carroll - 03/11
Clarion-Limestone vs. Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy - 03/11
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Aquinas Academy - 03/11
CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Second Round
Shalom Christian Academy vs. Southern Columbia Area - 03/10
Faith Christian vs. Mountain View - 03/10
Wyoming Seminary College Prep vs. Marian Catholic - 03/10
York Catholic vs. Berlin Brothersvalley - 03/10
Neshannock vs. Penns Manor - 03/10
Kennedy Catholic vs. Keystone - 03/10
Bishop McCort vs. Chartiers-Houston - 03/10
Winchester Thurston vs. Wilmington Area - 03/10
CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Second Round
Imhotep Charter vs. Holy Redeemer - 03/10
Pequea Valley vs. Schuylkill Haven - 03/10
Hughesville vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond - 03/10
Dunmore vs. Executive Education Academy - 03/10
Trinity vs. Troy - 03/10
Northwestern vs. Greensburg Central Catholic - 03/10
Shady Side Academy vs. Beaver Falls - 03/10
Central Cambria vs. Karns City - 03/10
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Second Round
Susquehanna Township vs. Universal Audenried Charter School - 03/11
Scranton Prep vs. Allentown Central Catholic - 03/11
Central Columbia vs. Villa Joseph Marie - 03/11
Valley View vs. Neumann-Goretti - 03/11
Delone Catholic vs. Penn Cambria - 03/11
Slippery Rock vs. Oakland Catholic - 03/11
Belle Vernon vs. Blackhawk - 03/11
North Catholic vs. Harbor Creek - 03/11
CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Second Round
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Mt. St. Joseph Academy - 03/11
Marple Newtown vs. Crestwood - 03/11
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Villa Maria Academy - 03/11
North Pocono vs. Archbishop Wood - 03/11
York Suburban vs. TBD - 03/11
Peters Township vs. Manheim Central - 03/11
South Fayette vs. Penn-Trafford - 03/11
Baldwin vs. Indiana - 03/11
CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Second Round
Upper Dublin vs. Perkiomen Valley - 03/10
Hazleton vs. Parkland - 03/10
Easton vs. Red Lion - 03/10
Downingtown West vs. Archbishop Carroll - 03/10
Wilson vs. Cardinal O'Hara - 03/10
Pennsbury vs. Altoona - 03/10
Dallastown vs. Emmaus - 03/10
Canon-McMillan vs. Taylor Allderdice - 03/10
