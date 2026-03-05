Pennsylvania High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 6, 2026

The 2026 Pennsylvania high school girls basketball state playoffs begin on Friday, March 6th with first round games for all divisions.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the PIAA high school girls basketball playoffs. The state championships begin March 19th.

Pennsylvania High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 6-7, 2026

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

New Covenant Christian vs. Northumberland Christian - 03/07

Delaware County Christian vs. Mount Calvary Christian - 03/07

Bethlehem Christian vs. Philadelphia Montgomery Christian Academy - 03/07

Benton vs. Veritas Academy - 03/07

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional vs. Conestoga Christian - 03/07

Motivation vs. Weatherly - 03/07

Linville Hill vs. Sacred Heart Academy - 03/07

Southern Fulton vs. Greenwood - 03/07

Serra Catholic vs. Williamsburg - 03/07

Elk County Catholic vs. Union - 03/07

Farrell vs. Sewickley Academy - 03/07

Bishop Carroll vs. DuBois Central Catholic - 03/07

Clarion-Limestone vs. St. Joseph - 03/07

Geibel Catholic vs. Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy - 03/07

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Otto-Eldred - 03/07

Aquinas Academy vs. Northern Bedford County - 03/07

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

MaST II Community Charter School vs. Shalom Christian Academy - 03/06

Williams Valley vs. Southern Columbia Area - 03/06

Faith Christian vs. Robeson Human Services - 03/06

Mountain View vs. Northwest Area - 03/06

Muncy vs. Wyoming Seminary College Prep - 03/06

Vaux vs. Marian Catholic - 03/06

York Catholic vs. Science Leadership Academy at Beeber - 03/06

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. TBD - 03/06

Neshannock vs. Burgettstown - 03/06

Penns Manor vs. Union City - 03/06

Kennedy Catholic vs. Rochester - 03/06

Keystone vs. Aliquippa - 03/06

Bishop McCort vs. Mercer - 03/06

Kane vs. Chartiers-Houston - 03/06

Winchester Thurston vs. Everett - 03/06

Wilmington Area vs. Fort Cherry - 03/06

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

Imhotep Charter vs. Pine Grove - 03/06

Loyalsock Township vs. Holy Redeemer - 03/06

Pequea Valley vs. Mastery Charter North - Pickett - 03/06

Schuylkill Haven vs. Philadelphia Academy Charter - 03/06

Hughesville vs. Columbia - 03/06

West Catholic vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond - 03/06

Dunmore vs. Mount Carmel - 03/06

Executive Education Academy vs. First Philadelphia Prep - 03/06

Trinity vs. Martin Luther King - 03/06

Cambria Heights vs. Troy - 03/06

Northwestern vs. Quaker Valley - 03/06

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Cranberry Area - 03/06

Shady Side Academy vs. Marion Center - 03/06

Beaver Falls vs. Seneca - 03/06

Central Cambria vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart - 03/06

Karns City vs. Seton LaSalle - 03/06

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

Susquehanna Township vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic - 03/07

Universal Audenried Charter School vs. Palmerton - 03/07

Scranton Prep vs. Lancaster Catholic - 03/07

Allentown Central Catholic vs. Mifflinburg - 03/07

Central Columbia vs. Northern Lebanon - 03/07

Villa Joseph Marie vs. West Philadelphia - 03/07

Blue Mountain vs. Valley View - 03/07

Neumann-Goretti vs. Susquenita - 03/07

Delone Catholic vs. Lansdale Catholic - 03/07

Penn Cambria vs. Lewisburg - 03/07

Slippery Rock vs. Elizabeth Forward - 03/07

Oakland Catholic vs. Corry - 03/07

Clearfield vs. Belle Vernon - 03/07

Blackhawk vs. Fairview - 03/07

North Catholic vs. Forest Hills - 03/07

Harbor Creek vs. South Park - 03/07

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

Radnor vs. Lampeter-Strasburg - 03/07

Southern Lehigh vs. Mt. St. Joseph Academy - 03/07

Freire Charter vs. Marple Newtown - 03/07

Crestwood vs. Cocalico - 03/07

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Bishop Shanahan - 03/07

Villa Maria Academy vs. Archbishop Ryan - 03/07

Gwynedd Mercy Academy vs. North Pocono - 03/07

Archbishop Wood vs. Sun Valley - 03/07

York Suburban vs. Fox Chapel - 03/07

Hollidaysburg vs. Trinity - 03/07

Susquehannock vs. Peters Township - 03/07

Thomas Jefferson vs. Manheim Central - 03/07

South Fayette vs. Milton Hershey - 03/07

Penn-Trafford vs. West York Area - 03/07

Middletown vs. Baldwin - 03/07

Cathedral Prep vs. Indiana - 03/07

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

Upper Dublin vs. Cedar Cliff - 03/06

Central Dauphin vs. Perkiomen Valley - 03/06

Hazleton vs. Garnet Valley - 03/06

Central vs. Parkland - 03/06

Easton vs. Neshaminy - 03/06

Scranton vs. Red Lion - 03/06

Downingtown West vs. Central York - 03/06

Archbishop Carroll vs. Bensalem - 03/06

Wilson vs. Conestoga - 03/06

Downingtown East vs. Cardinal O'Hara - 03/06

Pennsbury vs. Mechanicsburg - 03/06

Altoona vs. Norwin - 03/06

Dallastown vs. Spring-Ford - 03/06

Emmaus vs. Central Bucks East - 03/06

Canon-McMillan vs. Governor Mifflin - 03/06

Taylor Allderdice vs. Upper St. Clair - 03/06

