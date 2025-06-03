Pennsylvania high school softball playoff brackets: 2025 PIAA state matchups and game times
Ten days of the Pennsylvania high school state softball playoffs are underway - with the first three rounds at regional sites throughout the state, followed by the PIAA championships at Nittany Lion Softball Park (PSU) in State College on June 12-13.
With two-time defending Class 6A champion North Penn's early exit in this postseason, a new champion in guaranteed to be crowned.
WPIAL champion Hempfield (22-1) is the No. 1 ranked team in Class 6A. Led by ace pitcher Riley Miller (18-1, 0.39 ERA) in the circle, and Virginia commit Lauren Howard at second base, the Spartans will be a handful the rest of the way.
Hempfield won back-to-back PIAA titles in 2017 and 2018.
Two-time returning Class 4A champion Blue Mountain is also not alive to defend in that bracket.
CLASS 6A
CLASS 5A
CLASS 4A
CLASS 3A
CLASS 2A
CLASS 1A
