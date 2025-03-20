Pennsylvania women's all-star team announced for Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic
A pair of three-time state champions will highlight the Pennsylvania women's wrestling team at the 51st annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. Bishop McCourt's Jordyn Fouse and Punxsutawney's Jael Miller, who wrestle at 142 and 170 pounds, respectively, are the two three-time PIAA winners.
Northwestern's Sierra Chiesa, who will wrestle at 124 pounds, is a two-time state champion.
The Pennsylvania team lost to Ohio 28-19 last year. The Keystone State team will take on a team from New Jersey on March 29 at Peters Township High School.
Here's a list of all of the wrestlers who are scheduled to participate, along with their announced college commitments:
100 pounds - Ella Hesener, Parkland, N/A
112 - Tamara Humphries, Brashear, N/A
118 - Andi Bibeau, East Stroudsburg North, Cedar Crest
124 - Emily Murphy, Montgomery, Lock Haven
124 - Sierra Chiesa, Northwestern, Gannon
130 - Janayah Nobles, Connellsville, Wilkes
136 - Charlotte Gilfoil, Central Dauphin, Lock Haven
142 - Jordyn Fouse, Bishop McCort, Grand Valley State
148 - Eve Kurtz, Pine Grove, Arcadia
155 - ChaseMarie Ryan, Quakertown, N/A
170 - Jael Miller, Punxsutawney, North Central
180 - Jurelys Peguero del Rosario, J.P. McCaskey, Ursinus
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo