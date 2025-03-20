High School

Pennsylvania women's all-star team announced for Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

The team from the Keystone State will take on an All-Star team from New Jersey at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 29 at AHN Arena at Peters Township High School.

Josh Rizzo

Bensalem's Maya Krieger (left) wrestles Punxsutawney's Jael Miller in the 170-pound championship bout at the PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center on March 9, 2024, in Hershey. Miller won by fall at 3:02. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

A pair of three-time state champions will highlight the Pennsylvania women's wrestling team at the 51st annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. Bishop McCourt's Jordyn Fouse and Punxsutawney's Jael Miller, who wrestle at 142 and 170 pounds, respectively, are the two three-time PIAA winners.

Northwestern's Sierra Chiesa, who will wrestle at 124 pounds, is a two-time state champion.

The Pennsylvania team lost to Ohio 28-19 last year. The Keystone State team will take on a team from New Jersey on March 29 at Peters Township High School.

Here's a list of all of the wrestlers who are scheduled to participate, along with their announced college commitments:

100 pounds - Ella Hesener, Parkland, N/A

112 - Tamara Humphries, Brashear, N/A

118 - Andi Bibeau, East Stroudsburg North, Cedar Crest

124 - Emily Murphy, Montgomery, Lock Haven

124 - Sierra Chiesa, Northwestern, Gannon

130 - Janayah Nobles, Connellsville, Wilkes

136 - Charlotte Gilfoil, Central Dauphin, Lock Haven

142 - Jordyn Fouse, Bishop McCort, Grand Valley State

148 - Eve Kurtz, Pine Grove, Arcadia

155 - ChaseMarie Ryan, Quakertown, N/A

170 - Jael Miller, Punxsutawney, North Central

180 - Jurelys Peguero del Rosario, J.P. McCaskey, Ursinus

