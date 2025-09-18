Philadelphia Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 134 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Thursday, September 18, Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20. including several featured games. You can follow every game live on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Central Bucks South vs Central Bucks West will present the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are eleven games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area, highlighted by Willingboro vs Gloucester City on Thursday, September 18. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Edison/Fareira (3-0) vs Vaux (2-2) at 3:00 PM.
Bristol (3-1) vs Renaissance Academy (0-4) at 4:00 PM.
Willingboro (1-1) vs Gloucester City (2-0) at 6:00 PM.
Cumberland (2-0) vs St. Joseph (1-0) at 6:00 PM.
Riverside (2-0) vs Burlington City (3-0) at 6:00 PM.
Buena (1-1) vs Holy Cross Prep Academy (2-0) at 6:00 PM.
Atlantic County Institute of Tech (1-0) vs Triton (1-1) at 6:00 PM.
Octorara Area (3-1) vs Twin Valley (4-0) at 6:00 PM.
Pitman (0-2) vs Haddon Township (0-1) at 7:00 PM.
Deptford (2-0) vs Bridgeton (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Harry S. Truman (0-4) vs Council Rock North (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 95 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Friday, September 19. There are 21 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Winslow Township vs St. Augustine Prep at 6 p.m. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
West Philadelphia (1-2) vs Simon Gratz (0-4) at 3:00 PM.
Overbrook (1-2) vs Samuel Fels (1-3) at 3:00 PM.
Olney (1-2) vs KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy (1-2) at 3:00 PM.
Boys' Latin Charter (1-2) vs Central (3-1) at 3:00 PM.
George Washington (1-3) vs Abraham Lincoln (2-3) at 3:00 PM.
Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (3-0) vs Haverford School (0-0) at 4:00 PM.
New Egypt (0-1) vs Pinelands Regional (1-2) at 6:00 PM.
Williamstown (0-2) vs Timber Creek Regional (1-1) at 6:00 PM.
Winslow Township (1-1) vs St. Augustine Prep (2-0) at 6:00 PM.
Rancocas Valley (3-0) vs Shawnee (1-1) at 6:00 PM.
Pennsauken (1-1) vs Vineland (0-2) at 6:00 PM.
Washington Township (2-0) vs Millville (0-2) at 6:00 PM.
Middle Township (0-2) vs Oakcrest (0-2) at 6:00 PM.
Pemberton (1-2) vs Maple Shade (2-0) at 6:00 PM.
Wildwood (0-2) vs Lindenwold (0-1) at 6:00 PM.
Notre Dame (0-2) vs Hightstown (1-2) at 6:00 PM.
Florence Township Memorial (0-2) vs Overbrook (1-1) at 6:00 PM.
Robbinsville (1-1) vs Ewing (1-2) at 6:00 PM.
Delsea (2-0) vs Kingsway (1-1) at 6:00 PM.
Northern Burlington (2-0) vs Delran (2-0) at 6:00 PM.
Cherry Hill West (1-1) vs Eastern (1-1) at 6:00 PM.
Egg Harbor Township (0-2) vs Cherry Hill East (2-0) at 6:00 PM.
Mainland Regional (1-1) vs Cherokee (2-0) at 6:00 PM.
Cedar Creek (2-1) vs Hammonton (1-1) at 6:00 PM.
Camden (2-0) vs Holy Spirit (1-1) at 6:00 PM.
Moorestown (0-2) vs Burlington Township (2-0) at 6:00 PM.
Bordentown (1-1) vs Lawrence (0-2) at 6:00 PM.
Ocean City (1-1) vs Atlantic City (2-1) at 6:00 PM.
Steinert (2-1) vs Allentown (1-2) at 6:00 PM.
South Hunterdon (0-1) vs Bound Brook (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Pleasantville (1-1) vs Paul VI (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Haddonfield (1-1) vs Seneca (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Sterling (2-0) vs Gateway Regional (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Highland Regional (0-2) vs Clearview (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Camden Catholic (0-2) vs West Deptford (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Salesianum (0-1) vs Malvern Prep (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Delaware County Christian (0-3) vs Morrisville (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Pottsville (2-2) vs Southern Lehigh (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Salisbury Township (2-2) vs Tamaqua (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Pequea Valley (2-2) vs Schuylkill Valley (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Jenkintown (2-2) vs Lower Moreland (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Belmont Charter (4-0) vs Martin Luther King (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Freedom (1-3) vs William Allen (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Spring-Ford (0-4) vs Norristown (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Quakertown (2-2) vs Souderton (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Penn Manor (0-4) vs Reading (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Owen J. Roberts (4-0) vs Perkiomen Valley (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
North Penn (3-1) vs Pennridge (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Parkland (4-0) vs Nazareth (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Palmerton (1-3) vs Northern Lehigh (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Neumann-Goretti (2-1) vs Lansdale Catholic (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Catasauqua (3-1) vs Notre Dame-Green Pond (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Northwestern Lehigh (4-0) vs Lehighton (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Wissahickon (4-0) vs Interboro (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Whitehall (3-1) vs Northampton (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Pottstown (0-3) vs Upper Merion Area (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Hamburg (1-3) vs Kutztown (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Springfield (4-0) vs Upper Darby (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Radnor (1-3) vs Ridley (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Upper Perkiomen (2-2) vs Pottsgrove (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Pope John Paul II (4-0) vs Phoenixville (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Penn Wood (1-3) vs Plymouth Whitemarsh (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Sun Valley (0-4) vs Oxford (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Northern Lebanon (1-3) vs Donegal (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Harriton (2-2) vs Lower Merion (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Marple Newtown (2-2) vs Garnet Valley (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Henderson (4-0) vs Upper Moreland (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
J.P. McCaskey (1-3) vs William Tennent (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Strath Haven (4-0) vs Haverford (3-2) at 7:00 PM.
Governor Mifflin (2-2) vs Muhlenberg (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Garden Spot (1-3) vs Fleetwood (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Father Judge (2-2) vs Springfield Township (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Smyrna (0-1) vs Cardinal O'Hara (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Lancaster Catholic (2-2) vs Berks Catholic (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1) vs Daniel Boone (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Conrad Weiser (4-0) vs Manheim Central (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Emmaus (2-2) vs Easton (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Great Valley (1-3) vs Downingtown East (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Blue Mountain (1-3) vs Bangor (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Upper Dublin (1-3) vs Council Rock South (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Penncrest (2-2) vs Conestoga (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Coatesville (4-0) vs East (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Kennett (2-0) vs Bayard Rustin (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Academy Park (2-2) vs Hatboro-Horsham (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Pennsbury (0-4) vs Central Bucks East (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Central Bucks South (2-2) vs Central Bucks West (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Wilson (3-1) vs Cedar Crest (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Methacton (1-3) vs Boyertown (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Bensalem (2-2) vs Cheltenham (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Downingtown West (2-2) vs Avon Grove (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Louis E. Dieruff (1-2) vs Liberty (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Neshaminy (3-1) vs Abington (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Lebanon (0-4) vs Exeter Township (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Unionville (3-1) vs Bishop Shanahan (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
West Catholic (2-1) vs Chichester (2-0) at 7:30 PM.
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are 28 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Saturday, September 20. There are five games including ranked teams, highlighted by Our Lady of Good Counsel vs St. Joseph's Prep at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Woodstown (1-1) vs Woodbury (0-3) at 11:00 AM.
Hamilton West (2-1) vs Princeton (2-1) at 11:00 AM.
Collingswood (2-0) vs Paulsboro (2-0) at 11:00 AM.
Clayton (1-1) vs Gloucester Catholic (0-1) at 11:00 AM.
Mastery (0-1) vs Bishop Eustace Prep (1-0) at 11:00 AM.
Pennsville Memorial (0-2) vs Audubon (0-2) at 11:00 AM.
Academy at Palumbo (3-1) vs South Philadelphia (1-3) at 11:00 AM.
Schalick (0-2) vs Penns Grove (0-2) at 12:00 PM.
Palmyra (0-2) vs KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy (0-1) at 12:00 PM.
Hopewell Valley Central (1-1) vs Nottingham (0-3) at 12:00 PM.
Glassboro (2-0) vs Salem (1-2) at 12:00 PM.
Cinnaminson (1-1) vs Haddon Heights (0-2) at 12:00 PM.
Lower Cape May (1-1) vs Absegami (1-1) at 12:00 PM.
Saucon Valley (1-3) vs Wilson Area (0-4) at 12:00 PM.
West Windsor-Plainsboro South (0-2) vs Trenton Central (2-1) at 1:00 PM.
Lenape (0-2) vs Eastside (2-1) at 1:00 PM.
Northwest Area (0-4) vs New Hope-Solebury (1-3) at 1:00 PM.
Northeast (1-3) vs Imhotep Charter (1-3) at 1:00 PM.
Frankford (1-3) vs John Bartram (2-1) at 1:00 PM.
Archbishop Carroll (2-2) vs Archbishop Wood (1-3) at 1:00 PM.
Chester (4-0) vs Dunbar (0-1) at 1:00 PM.
Conwell-Egan Catholic (0-4) vs Archbishop Ryan (1-2) at 1:00 PM.
Palisades (4-0) vs Pen Argyl (3-0) at 1:30 PM.
Eastern Lebanon County (1-3) vs Wyomissing (4-0) at 1:30 PM.
Benjamin Franklin (2-2) vs Mastery Charter North - Pickett (1-0) at 5:00 PM.
Roxborough (0-4) vs High School of the Future (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Bethlehem Catholic (3-1) vs Allentown Central Catholic (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Our Lady of Good Counsel (3-0) vs St. Joseph's Prep (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.