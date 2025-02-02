PIAA State Wrestling Duals have new format, venue
The field is set for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state team wrestling duals championships. But anyone familiar with the event will see significant changes this year.
One of the most criticized changes is moving the championships from the GIANT Center in Hershey to Altoona High School. The state tournament, with an exception in 2021, has been held at the GIANT Center since 2003. When the duals tournament debuted, it was held at Hersheypark Arena from 1999 to 2002.
The move in venue drew much criticism from coaches and wrestlers alike, who prefer the atmosphere of the GIANT Center, which still hosts the individual state tournament.
The PIAA also chose to host the tournament's first round at high school gyms. In the past, all teams that qualified, except those in the preliminary round, would trek to Hershey.
The defending state champions, District 11’s Bethlehem Catholic in Class 3A, and District 1’s Faith Christian Academy is in Class 2A. Both qualified for the event.
Bethlehem Catholic is the three-time defending champion, while Faith Christian seeks a third straight title. The championship matches will be held on Saturday at Altoona Field House.
All of the first-round matchups will take place Tuesday night. Here’s a look at the matchups for Class 2A:
- District 1-1 Faith Christian (10-1) vs winner of 12-1 Conwell Egan (15-2)/11-2 Northwestern Lehigh (14-7) 7:00 p.m. at Boyertown High School.
- District 7-1 Burell (14-1) vs winner of 6-2 Penns Valley (13-3)/Quaker Valley (9-6) 6:30 p.m. at Burrell High School.
- District 3-1 Bishop McDevitt vs 4-2 Hughesville 7:00 p.m. at Bishop McDevitt High School.
- District 10-1 Cathedral Prep vs 9-1 Port Allegany (14-4) 6:00 p.m. at Hagerty Family Events Center.
- District 5-1 Chestnut Ridge (12-2) vs. 7-2 Derry (15-3) 7:00 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge High School.
- District 11-1 Saucon Valley (18-1) vs. winner of 3-2 Berks Catholic (19-2)/4-3 Montgomery (18-4) 7:00 p.m. at Freedom (Bethlehem) High School.
- District 4-1 Montoursville (22-1) vs 2-1 Honesdale (19-3) 7:00 p.m. at Mountoursville High School.
- District 6-1 Bishop McCort (15-0) vs winner of 10-2 Corry (18-2)/7-3 McGuffey 7:00 p.m at Bishop McCort High School.
Here’s a look at the first-round matchups in Class 3A:
- District 7-1 Franklin Regional (17-0) vs winner 8-1 Obama Academy/7-3 Norwin 7:00 p.m. at Franklin Regional High School.
- District 2-1 Wallenpaupack Area (18-1) vs. winner of 11-2 Nazareth (16-1)/3-4 Boiling Springs (18-4) 7:00 p.m. at Wallenpaupack Area High School.
- District 1-1 Boyertown (21-2) vs 3-2 Chambersburg (15-4) 7:00 p.m. at Boyertown High School.
- District 6-1 Central Mountain (13-0) vs Shikellamy (15-5) 7:00 p.m. at Central Mountain High School.
- District 3-1 Gettysburg (19-3) vs winner of 12-2 St. Joseph’s Prep (11-6)/1-3 CR South (16-2) 7:00 p.m. at Gettysburg High School.
- District 10-1 Dubois (13-3) vs 7-2 Connellsville (11-2) 7:00 p.m. at Dubois High School.
- District 12-1 La Salle College (19-2) vs 1-2 CR North (13-5) 6:00 p.m. at La Salle College High School.
- District 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (13-0) vs winner of 3-3 ELCO (15-2)/1-4 Sun Valley (17-5) 7:00 p.m. Freedom (Bethlehem) High School.
