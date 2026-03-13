Several Top 10-Ranked Women's Wrestlers will Represent Pennsylvania at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

The Pennsylvania women's wrestling All-Star team at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic will feature several nationally-ranked wrestlers to matchup with the Oklahoma All-Star team March 28 at AHN Arena in Peters Township.

Brenda Banks and Julia Hogar Lead the Way

Panther Valley's Brenda Banks, ranked sixth by High School on SI at 235 pounds, and Conwell Egan's Julia Horger, also ranked third, at 105 pounds will lead the team. The Pennsylvania All-Stars beat New Jersey, 48-16, last season.

Banks wrapped up her career by winning her fourth state and completing a perfect 37-0 season. Banks was 110-2. Horger wrapped up her career by winning a third state championship at 106 pounds. She had a career record of 107-2.

The women's dual for the 52nd edition of the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 at Peters Township High School. The roster for the Oklahoma team will be released once it is finalized.

A Look at the Entire Pennsylvania Roster

Here's a look at the wrestlers selected, the school they represent and where they will be wrestling in college if they committed.

100 pounds - Ashley Stank, Quakertown, N/A

-Ranked No. 10 nationally at 100 -pounds.

106 - Julia Horger, Conwell-Egan, N/A

-Rannked No. 3 nationally at 105-pounds.

112 - Daylee Watson, Conneaut Area, Presbyterian

-Honorable Mention nationally at 115-pounds.

118 - Lilliam Rumsey, Williamsport, N/A

124 - Mai Graham, Southern Lehigh, N/A

-Ranked No. 21 nationally at 125-pounds

130 - Julissa Ortiz, Mariana Bracetti, N/A

-Ranked No. 17 nationally at 130-pounds.

136 - Zoe Furman, Montgomery, Edinboro

-Ranked No. 29 nationally at 130-pounds.

Kiski Area's Ava Golding was chosen to represent the Pennsylvania All-Star team at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic at 142 pounds. The event will be held on March 28 at Peters Township High School. | Josh Rizzo

142 - Ava Golding, Kiski, Pitt Johnstown

148 - Paige Jox, Mt. Lebanon, Washington & Jefferson

155 - Olivya Kroope, Emmaus, Edinboro

170 - Bryce Snyder, Palisades, N/A

-Ranked No. 11 nationally at 170-pounds.

190 - Caroline Hattala, Quakertown, Lehigh

-Ranked No. 24 nationally at 190-pounds.

235 - Brenda Banks, Panthers Valley, N/A

-Ranked No. 6 nationally at 235-pounds.

Women's Wrestling Continues Growth in Pennsylvania

The growth of girls high school wrestling has been rapid in the Keystone state. Girls wrestling was sanctioned by the PIAA after it hit 100 programs across the state in May 2023. That allowed the state to hold its own championships in the 2024 season.

Previously, any girl who wanted to compete in the sport would have to wrestle on the boys' team. The Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic first added a dual meet for women in 2024. Ohio beat Pennsylvania in the inaugral match.

Pennsylvania beat New Jersey last year. Most notably, Bishop McCort graduate Jordyn Fouse wrestled in two matches for Pennsylvania last season and won both. Fouse is currently a wrestler at Grand Valley State University.

-Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo