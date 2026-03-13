Pennsylvania All-Star team for Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic will Feature State's All-Time Wins Leader

The Pennsylvania roster for the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic was announced Thursday afternoon. The Pennsylvania All-Star team came up short against the USA All-Stars last season.

The matchup between the USA and Pennsylvania All-Stars will be held at 6 p.m. March 28 at Peters Township High School’s AHN Arena. The dual meet will be highlighted between a bout of top-ranked wrestlers at 189 pounds. Faith Christian Academy’s Adam Waters, ranked second, will take on Michael White of Lawrence North, Ind. at 189 pounds.

The event will also feature a dual meet between the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athlete League All-Stars and the Oklahoma All-Stars at 4 p.m. The event will be opened with a dual between the women’s dual between Pennsylvania and Oklahoma All-Stars.

Pennsylvania Roster

The Pennsylvania team featured the state’s all-time wins leader, Montgomery’s Brandt Harer, who was the state runner-up to Bo Bassett.

Here’s a look at the rest of the roster, what high school they are representing and the college they plan to attend.

121 pounds - Dominic Deputy, Chestnut Ridge, N.C. State

-Ranked No. 12 nationally by High School On SI at 126.

127 - Will Detar, Trinity, Northwestern.

-Ranked No. 12 nationally at 132.

133 - Keanu Dillard, Bethlehem Catholic, Lehigh

-Ranked No. 4 nationally at 132.

139 - Camden Baum, Bishop McDevitt, Purdue

-Ranked No. 5 nationally at 138.

139 - Dalton Wenner, Cranberry, Clarion

145 - Brandt Harer, Montogomery, Rutgers

-Ranked No. 4 nationally at 144.

152 - Hudson Hohman, Grove City, Bucknell

-Honorable Mention nationally at 150.

160 - Reagan Milheim, Warrior Run, American

-Ranked No. 9 nationally at 159.

172 - Gage Wentzel, Montoursville, West Virginia

-Ranked No. 12 nationally at 175.

189 - Adam Waters, Faith Christian, Ohio State

-Ranked No. 2 nationally at 190.

215 - Elijah Brown, Belle Vernon, Penn State

-Ranked No. 3 nationally at 215.

285 - Dean Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts, Lehigh

-Ranked No. 18 nationally at 215.

USA All-Stars roster

The Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic had already announced the USA All-Star team.

121 pounds - Alex Rozas, Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, Virginia Tech

-Ranked No. 8 nationally at 120.

127 - Mason Jakob, Kingsport, Tennessee, West Virginia

-Ranked No. 10 nationally at 126.

133 - Nicholas Garcia, Barlett, Illinois, Illinois

-Ranked No. 7 nationally at 132.

139 - Moses Mednoza, Gilroy, California, Michigan

-Ranked No. 1 nationally at 138.

139 - Tyler Dekraker, Orlando, Florida, Minnesota

-Ranked No. 3 nationally at 144.

145 - Hunter Stevens, Linden, Wisconsin, Uncommitted

-Ranked No. 16 nationally at 150.

152 - Kellen Wolbert, Wales, Wisconsin, Michigan

-Ranked No. 2 nationally at 150.

160 - Jayden James, Westwood, New Jersey, Penn State

-Ranked No. 1 nationally at 165.

172 - Joseph Jeter, Edmond, Oklahoma, Cornell

-Ranked No. 4 nationally at 175.

189 - Michael White, Indianapolis, Indiana, Oklahoma State

-Ranked No. 1 nationally at 190.

215 - Kal-El Fluckiger, Chandler, Arizona, Arizona State

285 - Michael Mocco, Parkland, Florida, Iowa

-Ranked No. 19 nationally at 215.

What is the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic?

The Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic dubbed the Rose Bowl of Wrestling. The event this year will be the 52nd time it is held as a premiere wrestling showcase for the best high school wrestlers across the country.

The event has seen some of the top names in the sport come through the event. Kurt Angle, Bo Nickal, Cael Sanderson and Henry Cejudo are a few of the wrestlers who went on to great accomplishments and had their moment in Pittsburgh.